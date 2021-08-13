Bloggers Alliance launches "Student Wing" on its second anniversary

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bloggers Alliance announced the launch of "Student Wing" on its second anniversary.

A unique proposition and a gold mine to learn and nurture skills for students, the wing shall focus on engaging with the student community across colleges in India.

The immediate focus areas will be management and mass communication institutes. The student wing will carry out following activities:

Live projects on digital and social media, digital branding, influencer marketing and allied areas

Paid Internships in business storytelling, digital storytelling, social media marketing and allied areas

Campus ambassador program

Engage with student influencers

"Digital marketing in general and influencer marketing in particular has become a part of almost every company's budget. We want to handhold bloggers and content creators to success and we are doing a wide range of activities for the same from online courses to blogger meets & webinars, from Top influencer lists to blogging competitions et al," shared Devendra Jaiswal, Co-founder of Bloggers Alliance.

Bloggers Alliance also launched a social media campaign #EmpathyIsBeautiful on its anniversary to promote empathy among individuals. "Empathy, an essential and must-have skill for the present workforce and for leaders to come, especially post COVID-19, needs to be nurtured," said Dr. Amit Nagpal, President at Bloggers Alliance. "We hope to use the power of storytelling, blogging and writing to nurture empathy amongst fellow humans," he concluded.

The Journey So Far

Battle of the Voices 2021, India's first podcasting competition was conducted in early 2021 and saw participation of more than 75 young enthusiasts from both India and abroad. Themes like History, Culture, Books, Parenting, Social Change etc. were explored by podcasters sharing deep insights, facts, and engaging in dialogue. It was befitting therefore that the winning entries receive gift vouchers, books and internship opportunities.

The highlight however was an intimate interaction winners had with eminent jury members, film editor, Antara Lahiri, award-winning podcaster, Nikesh Murali & serial podcaster Sriram R. The launch of a sub-community of podcasters is also on the anvil.

Top Influencer Lists are being curated regularly and many of them have gone viral generating 80,000 to 1.5 lakh Twitter impressions, and 11,000+ views on Medium. The lists include technology bloggers, health bloggers, travel bloggers, fashion and lifestyle bloggers, authors, speakers and et al.

15 Students of BIMTECH, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, NDIM etc. completed multiple projects and internships in the year 2020-21 and had a great learning experience. Anushka Jain, BIMTECH student shared her internship feedback, "My learnings were enormous in Bloggers Alliance as I had to interact with many different people from different backgrounds and got an opportunity to network with many senior professionals. Overall my experience was great, enjoyable and full of learning."

Bloggers Alliance has launched online certificate courses in blogging and storytelling. The courses have received a very enthusiastic response and include three months internship for skill building. Story Talks video series on business storytelling is aimed at teaching storytelling skills to every blogger and influencer, and 40 episodes have already been recorded.

Bloggers Alliance, an association of bloggers, storytellers and content creators, (a registered non-profit society) was established in 2019 to handhold bloggers on the road to success.

More can be read about the organization here: (https://bloggersalliance.org). In case of any query, please WhatsApp us at +91 9810337995.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)