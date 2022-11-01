BLS International Ltd Board to Consider Issue of Bonus Shares

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI/PNN): BLS International (BSE: 540073; NSE: BLS; MSE: BLS), is a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens. The company has informed the exchanges that the company's board will meet on November 07, 2022, to consider the proposal for the issue of bonus shares to equity shareholders of the company. The board will also consider the unaudited financial results of the company for quarter and half year ended 30 September 2022.

As per shareholding data available on BSE & NSE, FPIs have increased stake in BLS International Ltd In Q2FY23 (up from Q1FY23).

BLS International Services Ltd. ("BLS International" or "BLS") is a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services since 2005. The company is recognized as "India's Most Valuable Companies" by Business Today Magazine, "Best under a Billion' company" by Forbes Asia and ranked amongst "Fortune India's Next 500 companies".

The company works with over 46 client governments including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies & Consulates and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The Company now has an extensive network of more than 15,500 centres globally with a robust strength of over 20,000 employees and associates that provides consular, biometrics and citizen services. BLS has processed over 62 million applications till date globally.

BLS International is the only listed company in this domain with operations in 66 countries.

