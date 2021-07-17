BML Munjal University names Dr. Anirban Chakraborti, the Dean of School of Engineering & Technology and Dean Research

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, has announced the appointment of Dr Anirban Chakraborti as the Dean for School of Engineering and Technology and the Dean for Research.

With over two decades of experience as an academician, prior to this, Dr Chakraborti has been the Professor and former Dean of School of Computational and Integrative Sciences, JNU, Delhi, and the Associate Professor at the Chair of Quantitative Finance, Ecole Centrale Paris, France, and a Lecturer in Theoretical Physics at Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

A brilliant academician, Dr Chakraborti has completed two postdoctoral researches, one at Brookhaven National Laboratory, US Department of Energy, and another at Laboratory of Computational Engineering, Helsinki University of Technology. He obtained a Ph.D. in Physics from Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics, India, and later completed the Habilitation (HDR) in Physics from Pierre and Marie Curie University, Paris, France.

Having been awarded the prestigious Young Scientist Medal of the Indian National Science Academy in 2009, his pioneering research works have been published as books, edited volumes, and research articles in journals of high international repute, creating wide impact across various fields.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Anirban Chakraborti join BMU as the Dean - School of Engineering and Technology, as well as Dean for Research. With his multidisciplinary background, Prof. Anirban brings in a wealth of experience in understanding complex interactions between science, technology and society. His induction will give a boost to our philosophy of building relationships between the liberal arts and techno-scientific education and practice. We're glad to have him as an integral part of the university at a time when the university is at a very exciting phase of its journey towards excellence," said Prof. (Dr) Manoj Arora, Vice Chancellor, BMU.

Speaking about the appointment, Dr. Anirban Chakraborti said, "I'm delighted to take up this wonderful opportunity with BML Munjal University, as the university is transforming higher education in the country with a holistic and unique approach towards building successful careers for students. The School of Engineering and Technology nurtures innovative and ethical research for students, providing an all-inclusive learning environment and I'm looking forward to contributing towards insightful scientific and technological research."

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge.

The various undergraduate, postgraduate and postdoctoral programmes offered in the University are: Ph.D, MBA, B.Tech, BBA, B.A. (Hons) Economics, B. Com (Hons), B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)

The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 37th among all management institutions across India in the NIRF Rankings 2020.

