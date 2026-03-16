The science is ours, so is the standard - Boldpurity®

NewsVoir Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16: The era of accumulation is over. For two decades, the luxury skincare industry handed consumers bottles. Step one. Step two. Step ten. The ritual became the product. The ritual became the brand. But in 2026, the science has moved on. And Boldpurity® moved first. Founded by Khatija Shabana, a cosmetic scientist with a singular thesis - control begins at the source - Boldpurity® is not a beauty brand in the conventional sense. It is a precision science house. It owns its laboratory. It controls its formulations. It holds its manufacturing under a single, accountable roof. In a market saturated with white-labeled formulas and outsourced claims, that is not a detail. It is the entire story.

Why 'Transparent' is No Longer Enough The clean beauty movement asked brands to reveal their ingredients. That was a beginning. But transparency without control is incomplete. A brand can disclose every molecule in a formula it did not design, manufactured in a facility it does not own, by technicians it never trained. Boldpurity® made a different choice. "When I decided to build this brand, I made one non-negotiable commitment. We would own the science. Not license it. Not approve it from a supplier deck. Own it - from the first raw material decision to the final pH calibration. That is the only way to make a promise you can keep," Khatija Shabana, Founder & Cosmetic Scientist, Boldpurity®.

This model - in-house R & D, in-house production - is now the most meaningful form of quality assurance available to a skincare consumer. In 2026, it is also extraordinarily rare. Three Delivery Systems. Three Answers to Cellular Decline Boldpurity® launches with three hero formulations. Each targets a distinct mechanism of skin aging. Each employs a delivery architecture engineered from the cellular level up. SkinReset™ PDRN Serum PDRN - Polydeoxyribonucleotide - is a DNA-fragment compound. Its primary function is to activate A2A adenosine receptors, stimulating fibroblast proliferation and triggering the skin's own repair cascade. The SkinReset™ serum delivers PDRN at verified molecular weights, ensuring receptor engagement rather than surface-level contact. This is cellular repair. Not metaphor. Mechanism.

CellMorph™ 500 TXA Spicule Serum The delivery problem in skincare has always been penetration. Active ingredients applied topically rarely reach the dermal layer in sufficient concentration to produce measurable change. Boldpurity® addresses this with CellMorph's silica spicules - microscopic, needle-like structures - that physically facilitate transdermal delivery of Tranexamic Acid at 500 ppm. The spicules create micro-channels. The TXA follows. The mechanism is not theoretical. It is applied materials science. Aquablur™ Bubble Toner Serum Hydration, at its most functional, is a delivery event. The Aquablur™ Bubble Toner Serum uses a controlled effervescence system to increase surface contact between hydrating actives and the stratum corneum. The bubbles are not cosmetic. They are the mechanism, optimising absorption at the first cellular barrier. This is what intelligent delivery looks like in practice.

The Standard We are Setting India has centuries of knowledge about skin, plant biology, and cellular wellness. Boldpurity® is not attempting to modernise that heritage. It is building a new category alongside it - one where Indian-founded science sets the global clinical benchmark. "I want Boldpurity® to be the proof that Indian skincare does not need to look outward for validation. The precision is here. The science is here. We built the factory. Now we are building the standard," Khatija Shabana, Founder & Cosmetic Scientist, Boldpurity® Where to Find Boldpurity® Boldpurity® is available at www.boldpurity.com and through select clinical partners across India. International distribution launches Q3 2026. The skin longevity movement does not wait for convention to catch up. It proceeds on evidence.

About Boldpurity® Boldpurity® is a luxury clinical skincare house founded in Hyderabad, India by cosmetic scientist Khatija Shabana. The brand owns its complete R & D and manufacturing infrastructure, enabling formulation precision unavailable to outsourced production models. Boldpurity® is built on four pillars: Scientific Integrity, In-House Manufacturing, Intelligent Delivery Systems, and Fearless Transparency. Its mission is to establish Indian clinical skincare as a definitive global standard. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)