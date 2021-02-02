Book launch: A factfinder "India 2021" for civil services, other competitive examinations

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): "India 2021" is an all-in-one book which provides comprehensive coverage of events of national and international importance.

It is a compilation of authoritative text with complete information about the Current affairs of the country, which includes important dignitaries, state policy, public schemes, and important data related to demographics, history, trade, economy, and much more, all categorized in four sections: India, General Knowledge, Current Affairs and the World.

The book is written by Rajiv Mehrishi, Former CAG of India. "India 2021" is published by McGraw Hill. The book is focused for aspirants of Civil Services and other competitive examinations

The Book "India 2021" covers all the required information with a perfect blend of static and dynamic content, which is very helpful not only for Civil Services Preliminary and Main examinations but also for all State examinations and various other one-day competitive examinations. Along with monthly current affairs, this edition comes with special coverage on COVID-19 and its impact on various sectors; the latest updates on the US elections, and updated data in all other sections.

The book is highly useful for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam (Objective), Main Exam (Written), and Personality Test (Interview).

McGraw Hill helps students to prepare for various competitive examinations such as UPSC, State PSC, CAT, CTET, NTSE, JEE, NEET and other Engineering, Medical and Management exams, Banking, SSC, and many more through their trusted learning solutions.

