Bowled over by Pennline's New 83 Branded Cricket Collection

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The exciting new line from William Penn's homegrown brand Pennline and lifestyle brand 83 is out!
Like the upcoming Bollywood movie, this official licensed merchandise captures the spirit of India's legendary 1983 Cricket World Cup victory.
The 83 branded premium office stationery and accessories feature cricket-inspired designs and will bowl over cricket lovers from every generation.
The brand 83 roots the cricketing emotion of India and signifies India's World Cup glory that transformed Cricket from a sport into a religion. It is an expression of India's cricketing passion. The brand resonates confidence, team spirit, triumph, euphoria, self-belief and determination.
Each design in this collection is inspired by the love of the sport and Pennline's talent for creating productivity-boosting products has been harnessed to create a line every cricket fan will desire in their homes and lives.
"It's a moment of pride for William Penn to associate with 83. William Penn is a formidable brand in the premium office stationery space and 83, an exciting sports-lifestyle brand based on the film-83, have come together to leverage their synergies and offer consumers their very own, sports lifestyle merchandise based on Cricket. William Penn and 83 together are on a mission to recreate the buzz and nostalgia associated with India's 1983 Cricket World Cup victory," said Nikhil Ranjan, MD, William Penn (P) Ltd. Bengaluru.
The 83 product range includes personalisable writing instruments, Alpha notebooks with commemorative covers, and power bank organisers that can wirelessly charge your tablet or phone on the go. The budget-friendly product line has something for every cricket fan and is priced between Rs. 395 - 7995.
View the entire collection on the William Penn website, (https://www.williampenn.net/83-the-film.html).
Founded in 2002, William Penn is widely recognised as a definitive brand for premium writing instruments and men's accessories, as well as an unparalleled destination for personal as well as corporate gifts.
With over 25 exclusive outlets across 8 cities and more than 50 globally renowned brands on offer including the homegrown Pennline and Lapis Bard, William Penn is home to a breathtaking range of innovative writing-essentials and lifestyle products and accessories.
To shop online, log on to (https://www.williampenn.net), Instagram and Facebook @WilliamPennStore.
