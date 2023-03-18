BPCL launches E-Waste Management Initiative to further strengthen sustainable development goals

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company, today announced the launch of a special initiative "Sound Management of waste Disposal (SMWD)", as a part of their sustainability efforts towards the reduction and recycling of e-waste.

The company has issued a directive on E-Waste Management across their organization for effective management including timely disposal in line with the statutory requirements.

BPCL is working towards achieving Zero waste-to-landfill certification at all operating refineries and marketing locations by 2025.

Improper disposal of waste is one of the critical challenges being faced globally, due to its inherent hazardous nature, which can affect the environment, animals, aquatic life, human beings etc. adversely.

BPCL is conscious about the fact that waste generated from its refineries and other operations can cause harm to environment and community. Thus, they have pledged for reducing its waste generated by its operations, implementing effective waste treatment techniques and directing it to disposal through authorized vendors.

In recent years, there is increased use and dependence on Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE), such as Mobile Phones, Personal Computers, Laptops, Servers, Televisions, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, etc. resulting into large quantities of e-Waste. Electrical & Electronic Equipment's have valuable materials and may contain hazardous/toxic substances in their components. Improper disposal of EEE's can lead to health risks and damage the environment.

BPCL firmly believes in unlocking circularity of the resources and thus diverts E-waste and Non-hazardous scrap for recycling and refurbishing through registered recycler. During FY 2021-22, 2.57 tonnes of e-waste disposal completed in line with Pollution control board guidelines.

BPCL's Research & Development (R & D) department plays a pivotal role in innovating and creating new technologies, niche products, and future capabilities for business growth and sustainability. The R & D department is undertaking various developmental activities in niche petrochemicals, waste management, energy-efficient refinery processes, greener chemistries, biofuels, green hydrogen and CO2 mitigation.

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai & Kochi and Bina at Madhya Pradesh have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 20,000 Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 733 Lubes distributorships, and 123 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 60 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over next 5 years.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

