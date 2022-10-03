BPCL recognized as the Most Preferred Brands of 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company was recognized as the Most Preferred Brands of 2022 by Team Marksmen, at the second edition of Most Preferred Brands, at an event held in Mumbai.

This unique industry-led initiative has been informed and driven by insights drawn from industry-wide, in-depth research conducted by their research partner. Brands have been appraised on the following parameters:

- Advocacy

- Brand Appeal

- Consumer Demand - Online and Offline

- Consumer Perception and Experience

- Innovation

- Reliability Quotient

Speaking on this occasion, S. Abbas Akhtar, Chief General Manager (PR & Brand) said, ''BPCL has always exceeded the expectations of customers in delivering our brand promise - innovative, reliable and caring! This award is also the reflection of our employees living our brand purpose, 'Energising Lives' in every activity that we do".

Abbas Akhtar, Chief General Manager (PR & Brand) along with Charu Yadav, Deepak Jain, Khalid Ahmed and Saurabh Jain, received the award on behalf of the corporation.

The Most Trusted Brands of India 2022 represents a galaxy of brand names that have been shining beacons of hope for those that look up to and repose their faith in them. It is an exclusive gathering of the brands we know and love, which celebrates their achievements, in addition to shining a light on what they mean for consumers at large, while highlighting insights and takeaways from their journey.

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai and Kochi and Bina at Madhya Pradesh have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 20,000 Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 733 Lubes distributorships, and 123 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 60 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over the next 5 years.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation and technology.

