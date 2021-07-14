Brand Nourish's PUER launches in India with nature inspired range of home and personal care products

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Re-defining the values of home care and personal care products by combining the efficacy and goodness of nature, Brand Nourish's PUER has launched a wide range of products spanning from laundry care, floor cleaners, fabric conditioners and antiseptic liquids.

With a direct to consumer approach, the products will be available online (www.pueronline.in), in addition to leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

With extensive scientific research and development the brand has combined safety and efficacy to offer a range of products that are inspired by nature to promote cleaner, healthier and safer homes. By replacing the use of strong, residual chemical, products from the PUER range are crafted to harness the goodness of nature to build better homes, better products, better people and ultimately, a better planet.

Speaking on the launch, Ankit Daga, Co-Founder of Brand Nourish's PUER says, "Our quest for products that testify the power of nature, led us to bringing PUER to life. Backed by innovation and extensive research, we are delighted to introduce a range of products that are targeted at delivering high performance, while being natural and pleasing to use. With a strong pulse on the consumer market, we aim to create a niche market for those who seek natural products, while delivering consumer delight through efficacy. Setting impetus with the launch of home care and personal care categories, we aim to foray into the baby care space in the next few months."

Brand Nourish's PUER is inspired by the concept of 'Nature does it better'. With an intent to encourage adoption of natural and nature based products, the formulation for the range of products highlight the efficacy of powerful natural ingredients. This in turn, reiterates the brand's ideology that effective products are not always a result of strong and complex chemicals.

Adding to the same, Sushant Panda, Co-Founder of Brand Nourish's PUER says "We are excited to launch a bouquet of nature-based products in the home care and personal care categories. Over the course of the year, we aspire to gain prominence as a leading e-commerce brand as well as a household name as we chart into modern formats of trade."

PUER's home care category comprises of tastefully curated liquid detergents, dishwashing gels, fabric conditioners as well as floor cleaners, retailing in the price range between INR 150 - 300. The personal care category consists of hand wash and liquid antiseptic, retailing between INR 200-300. With 99.99 % germ-kill, the products deliver cleanliness, softness and freshness in one go.

The products are available for purchase on PUER'swebsite and will shortly be available on Amazon and Flipkart.

