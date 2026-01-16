NewsVoir New Delhi [India], January 16: Campus Activewear, one of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brands, today announced its entry into the athleisure apparel category marking natural evolution of the brand's philosophy into a larger canvas of youth self-expression. This launch marks a significant milestone in the company's illustrious journey, showcasing its commitment to innovation and diversification. Campus celebrates the bold, diverse, and ever-evolving spirit of India's youth that shows up every day moving between ambition & downtime, structure & spontaneity, and individuality & community. The foray into athleisure apparel reflects this belief, extending Campus' core philosophy of "Move Your Way" into clothing that allows young consumers to express who they are, without being defined by a single role, activity, or label.

Designed for everyday life, the athleisure apparel range features Polo T-shirts, Round-Neck T-Shirts, Jackets, Jogger Pants, and Caps for both men and women. The apparel range comes in multiple designs, colours, and sizes, starting at a price of INR 599, ranging up to INR 1899, to tap a wider customer base. Built with everyday comfort at its core, the range comes with versatile designs and features that tackle everyday needs, bringing long-term value for the youth. The anti-odour and anti-microbial properties ensure all-day freshness while the two-way stretch ensures unrestricted movement and enhances the overall wear experience. With clean silhouettes, versatile styling, and contemporary colour stories, the collection is made to move seamlessly across moments-- workout, travel, and casual hangouts.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal, Whole Time Director & CEO, Campus Activewear, said, "Our entry into the athleisure apparel market is a strategic business decision allowing us to expand our addressable market, drive incremental revenues from our existing customer base, while remaining anchored to Campus' core brand philosophy of movement and self-expression. The launch not only expands the brand's portfolio but also underscores our commitment to delivering superior products that cater to modern consumer needs." Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zz_K6qhw3mo The athleisure apparel category is currently available across Campus Exclusive Brand Outlets, Brand's D2C website, and leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Myntra, ensuring accessibility across pan-India markets. With this entry into the athleisure apparel category, Campus reinforces its commitment to supporting the daily lives of the youth - championing confident self-expression, individuality, and to Move Your Way, every day.

About Campus Activewear Ltd. Campus is one of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brands in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. In 2005, Mr. Hari Krishan Agarwal, with his acumen, skill, and innovative thinking, started a never-to-end revolution in the footwear industry with Campus Activewear. Today, the flagship brand 'Campus' has emerged as one of India's biggest domestic sports and athleisure lifestyle brands, offering a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. With the changing market dynamics, Campus has sustained its focus on product design and innovation by facilitating access to the latest global trends and styles through a fashion-forward approach. With over 23,000 retail touchpoints, 297 company exclusive outlets, a website (campusshoes.com), and being one of the top brands available on e-commerce portals, Campus has secured its pan India presence while capturing the imagination of millions of people across Omni-channel platforms. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points, and an attractive product value proposition making Campus, an aspirational brand, especially for young adults, everyday performers, and fashionistas. Strengthening the brand's leadership position in India, Campus was listed on NSE and BSE on 9th of May 2022.

