Capital Quant Solutions bags NASSCOM's AI GameChangers 2021 Title

You would like to read
- Dr Pravin Patil was awarded with Excellence in Panchagavya & Ayurvedic Research in 5th edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards in Mumbai
- Taxation for post-COVID recovery by Dr Lal Bhatia PhD
- Lions District 3232 launches lions portable oxygen machine bank; big relief for Covid-19 patients
- Helping India grow stronger: Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management
- Marketer, Maker and Mentor -Pravin Chandan
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Capital Quant Solutions, an NSE-backed technology-finance firm specialising in the extraction of structured data from unstructured financial documents (CapQuant), was recently a part of a NASSCOM and Microsoft-organized programme to recognize AI GameChangers in India by 2021.
Capital Quant Solutions was declared the winner of the AI GameChanger award for the BFSI sector. NASSCOM also presented 12 challenger awards in addition to the 15 AI GameChanger awards.
The financial services industry takes key financial decisions based on the analysis of key information found in complex unstructured documents such as the annual reports, corporate announcements, news, contractual, legal, regulatory documents etc. Current process followed at most banks and financial institutions is manual, it relies on hiring highly skilled and intelligent resources in the form of an analyst.
This makes the process of decision making highly in-efficient as it requires expensive human bandwidth, it is error prone and the chances of taking sub optimal decisions are high as the human mind has a limitation of scale and the amount of information from unstructured sources is only increasing exponentially. To address these problems CQS built FinStinct as a cognitive automation solution that uses the power of machine learning and natural language processing and AI to detect relevant information, extract it, structure it and analyze it.
Pravin Lal, Founder of CQS, said, "We believe that over the next decade, the global financial services industry will face significant disruption in specific process areas that include decision-making based on information from unstructured documents. CQS believes that with domain-specific AI solutions such as FinStinct, these processes will be disrupted due to the significant ROI gains."
While the majority of solutions in the market focus on specific documents, FinStinct is a comprehensive cognitive automation solution that can work on any document. It gives the power of machine learning in the hands of a business user. Machine learning models for extraction of key value pairs can be built by a user who does not know machine learning.
Capital Quant Solutions is an NSE-backed technology-finance company specializing in the extraction of structured data from unstructured financial documents. CQS aims to alleviate the financial services industry's information overload through the cognitive automation product FinStinct that provides insights from unstructured and complex documents.
It utilizes machine learning, natural language processing, and artificial intelligence to identify and analyze relevant elements in a document. FinStinct contributes to the reduction of the number of documents that financial analysts need to analyze to make strategic decisions. FinStinct has assisted several leading financial institutions like NSE, DMI Finance, SmartStream etc.
For more information, please visit: (https://www.capquant.com/)www.capquant.com.
Linkedin: (https://www.linkedin.com/company/capital-quant-solutions-pvt-ltd).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor