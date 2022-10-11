Carnival Cinemas - The first real multiplex in Anjar now!

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI/PNN): Carnival Group, founded by Dr Shrikant Bhasi, is into development of retail malls and retail centres across India and their unique offering 'Jalsa' is taking malls and along with it quality entertainment and activities for the entire family to the heartlands of India.

Carnival is a diversified group which has interests in cinema Exhibition, Content production/distribution, Food, Agro business. Carnival Cinemas, which is the exhibition arm of the group, operates 450 screens across India.

Jalsa is an innovative model developed by Carnival Group that foresee to develop and operate 50 mid-sized retail and entertainment centres across tier III & tier IV cities in India. Additionally, it's focus will be on smaller towns with more than one lakh population.

The group has identified 300 towns in India that are not serviced by organized retailers and entertainment providers, yet represent a huge untapped opportunity for the private sector. The objective of development of these centres would be to fulfil the aspirations of tier III, IV consumers, create employment opportunities and promote organized neighbourhood retail.

To start with, Jalsa by Carnival Group has developed projects of different sizes to better understand the market and operational efficiencies.

The 1st Centre of Jalsa model already launched at Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh in May'22. The successful model is now replicated in form of the 2nd Centre in the City of Anjar (Gujarat) and the city witnessed a grand inauguration in presence of Shri Vasanbhai Ahir, sitting MLA and Shrimati Lilaben Prajapati, President Nagar Palika.

While inaugurating, Vasanbhai Ahir stated Anjar is growing and they welcome this development which will create more employment and also quality entertainment avenues for the hard working people of Anjar!

Vice President, Mahesh Partwalkar stated on behalf of Carnival 'We are happy to share the idea of 'Jalsa', a family entertainment zone. It's our path-breaking initiative, which combines the magnificence of cinema, retail with family entertainment and community spaces all rolled into one. With our group's strength behind us, we promise to roll out multiple centres across the country in the next 2 years to make this dream a reality for our underserved population in Tier 3 & Tier 4 towns.

Jalsa Anjar is a boutique format of Jalsa having 2 screen multiplex (Recliners seats, 2KProjector, etc.,) along with multiple F & B outlets to serve the city.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)