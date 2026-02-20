NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 20: Cars24, India's leading AutoTech platform, today announced the launch of India's first Lifetime Warranty on cars, marking a significant shift in how long-term ownership protection is offered in the car market. While most used car warranties in India are limited to short durations, leaving buyers exposed to major mechanical costs over time, Cars24's Lifetime Warranty introduces long-term protection for critical powertrain components, including the engine, transmission, and drivetrain, for up to 12 years from the date of vehicle registration or 1.5 lakh kilometers, whichever comes earlier. These are the systems that keep the car running and are also the most expensive to fix or replace when things go wrong.

Built for long-term ownership, the programme extends protection well beyond standard warranty periods, covering the kind of mechanical failures that usually show up only after years of use. The Lifetime Warranty is available exclusively on Cars24 Certified vehicles and offers cashless repairs at Cars24-certified workshops across India, supported by a fully digital claim process, including vehicle pick-up and drop-off. To maintain coverage, vehicles must undergo periodic servicing at Cars24-certified workshops as per prescribed service intervals. "At Cars24, we are deeply confident about the quality of the cars we sell," said Himansu Ratnoo, CEO India, Cars24. "That confidence is what allows us to offer a Lifetime Warranty and stand by the most critical systems of the car for a much longer part of the ownership journey."

"The intent is to remove long-term uncertainty for customers who plan to keep their cars for years, while taking responsibility for what truly matters in vehicle ownership," he added. Lifetime Warranty can be opted for at the time of purchase, giving customers added confidence from day one. The programme is now live pan-India, ensuring long-term peace of mind and ownership assurance wherever you are. With this launch, Cars24 becomes the first platform in the Indian used car market to introduce a Lifetime Warranty programme focused on long-term mechanical protection. About Cars24 Since its inception in 2015, Cars24 has been on a mission to simplify car ownership for everyone. Offering services such as buying, selling, loans, insurance, servicing and more, Cars24 is building an integrated automotive platform for Indian consumers. Through Cars24 Financial Services, the company also provides vehicle lending solutions.

