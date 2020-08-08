Celebrations at The City Palace, Udaipur: 'Grah Pravesh' Ceremony performed for New-born Grandson of Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar

JUST IN
Business Standard

ANI Press Release 

Celebrations at City Palace Udaipur

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival, celebrated as the Shravani Poornima, Shambhu Niwas Palace in The City Palace was festooned with flowers to hail the arrival of Mr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar and Ms. Nivritti Kumari Mewar with their new-born son, Bhanwar Sahib Haritraj Singh Mewar.

Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar, 76th Custodian of House of Mewar and the gracious grandfather, conducted the welcome ceremony, along with his wife Mrs. Vijayraj Singh Mewar, and members of the House of Mewar who greeted the entourage on their arrival at the appointed hour.

Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar said, "The grah-pravesh ceremony on this auspicious Festival is one of the most special and unforgettable days of my life. I take the opportunity to greet all citizens of Udaipur on the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan."

The 'grah pravesh' of the Bhanwar Sahib witnessed prayers and religious rituals performed by the head priests from Shree Eklingji Temple and other temples of Udaipur. Amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras and rituals, the traditional offering of 'gur and dahi' (jaggery and curd) was savoured by all those present to greet and rejoice with the family members.

Special sweets 'gur and dahi' (jaggery-curd) and gur-dhaniya and patasey were distributed to mark the occasion.

Ms. Mohlakshika Kumari Mewar and Ms. Praneshwari Kumari Mewar as the elder sisters of Bhanwar Sahib Haritraj Singh Mewar, first time tied the 'rakhi', greeted their brother with the ceremonial tikka and prayed to Kuldevi Shree Bayan Mata ji and Kuldevta Parmeshwaraji Maharaj Shree Eklingji for the long, healthy and prosperous life for all.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 10:00 IST

