Chai Stories continues to add masala to the industry

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI/SRV Media): Much like their name, Chai Stories continues to rejuvenate and energize their audience through acclaimed projects. Founded in 2013, the MP based independent production house was the dream of a group of highly passionate and talented storytellers.

In such a short span since their incorporation, Chai Stories has been a part of numerous projects that has helped them gain massive recognition.

The production house currently functions in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi with the vision of expanding their craft throughout India. Inspired by the art of storytelling through visuals, the company has produced over 200 films so far.

As a part of their services, Chai Stories offers end to end assistance in casting, scripting, direction, production, editing, shooting, art direction, costume designing and much more. Furthermore, the team has made films using diverse equipment ranging from mobile phones to high-end cameras to ensure quality work.

To live up to their name, the talented team at Chai Stories focuses on inspiring the youth as well as delivering powerful messages. The team consists of Raghav Diwan, Devesh Gautam, Shivam Singh Chauhan, Anmol Patel, and Vivek Bhadra.

The production house has churned out riveting and thought-provoking short films which have been celebrated by various critics. To further add to their short yet illustrious career, the team has received more than 100 awards with the most recent being the SHORTED Short Film of the Year.

It is without a doubt that Chai Stories is here to stay. The production house has cemented its position in the industry and has even projected their work on OTT platforms such as Sony LIV, Hotstar, Shemaroo, YouTube, TATA Sky, Times Music, Airtel, and Jio Cinema.

"It has been an amazing journey so far for all of us here at Chai Stories. To produce movies which can inspire and move a generation has been our motive throughout. In a society burdened with stress-inducing topics, we at Chai Stories wish to share something refreshing to watch and talk about. We are proud to have produced over 200 short films so far and have received 100 plus awards for the same. All of this has been possible only because of the talented and extremely passionate team here at Chai Stories. Furthermore, it is possible to consistently produce quality work as everyone here shares the same vision," said Raghav Diwan, Team Member, Chai Stories, on their journey.

The production house not only pleases its audience but the investors too. Chai Stories has a track record of providing 120 per cent RoI to the investors. For a production house founded less than a decade ago, these numbers are truly staggering and proof of their simple yet powerful work.

Chai Stories continues to work towards providing content for all aspiring storytellers by creating a studio and a safe space. The production house also aims to enter into the music video production industry, very soon.

