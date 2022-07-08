Chandan Mouth Freshener launches its new product range of berries, considered among the healthiest foods

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI/PNN): This season, berry enthusiasts can delight their taste buds with the newest offering from Chandan Mouth Freshener. Chandan Mouth Freshener's latest launch includes 14 mouth-watering, healthy berry and seed products that are intended to excite all your taste buds and soothe your gut.

The best berries were used to create this carefully picked selection. Products from the berry family, such as Berry Awla, Berry Fantasy, Crispy Berry, Zestful Berry, Cranberry, Mango Berry, Berry Imli etc. Chandan Mouth Freshener has launched eight Healthy Berry products and six Healthy Seeds products like 7 Seed Super Natural Mix, Healthy Mukhwas, Herbal Mukhwas, Til Gutli, Mukhwas, Natural Mix, and Chia Seeds. Each type promises to make biting into a fruit even more enjoyable.

One of the healthiest things one can eat is berries. They are not only delicious, but they also provide remarkable health advantages. A great source of antioxidants, rich in fibre and Vitamin C, they also aid digestion.

Pankaj K Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of STC India Pvt Ltd, said, "Since 1966, Chandan Mouth Freshener has been promoting healthy ways of breath-freshening through mouth fresheners which are tobacco-free and made from supreme quality material and 100 per cent natural food colours. It also can be used as an alternative to Gutka & Paan Masala. It also has concise packs for travellers and small sachets for the HORECA and the Corporate Gifting industry. The products are premium, natural and ethnic, with 1-year shelf life. He emphasized that Chandan stand for "Swad Bhi, Swasthya Bhi.".

Chandan Mouth Freshener has its headquarters at Borivali and a cutting-edge manufacturing unit located at Dahisar. The Company intends to start up a second manufacturing facility in Vasai soon. The business has ISO22000 certification and USFDA registration, and its products are sold worldwide.

Chandan Mouth Freshener has made a substantial name in the natural and healthy mouth fresheners market. With over 50 years in business, Chandan Mouth Freshener is dedicated to creating healthy foods with 100 per cent natural food colours with the theme of "Swad Bhi, Swasthya Bhi". Years of research have gone into creating the outstanding mouth fresheners offered by Chandan Mouth Freshener. With 250 product variations divided into 5 product categories, Chandan Mouth Freshener is regarded as the most reliable brand of Mouth Freshener, Digestives, Paan, Healthy Mixes and Confectionaries.

Web:(https://www.chandanmukhwas.com), Email: (mailto:info@chandanmukhwas.com)

