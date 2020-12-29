Chandigarh University students commissioned as officers in Indian Armed Forces

You would like to read
Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): On one hand Chandigarh University is training professionals for industry who are equipped with new-age skills, while on the other hand the University is motivating the students to join Indian Armed Forces as Youth Officers. Discharging its Institutional Social Responsibility towards the nation, Chandigarh University is imparting professional training through its NCC Programme where youth is encouraged and motivated towards choosing a professional career in Indian Armed Forces comprising of three professional uniformed services: The Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.
While giving details about the career program in Indian Armed Forces offered by University, Dr. S S Sehgal, Registrar, Chandigarh University said, "More than 17 students have joined as officers in Indian Army, Navy and Air Force during the last 3 years. The NCC wing of Chandigarh University has more than 160 seats and is running under the flagship of 23 Punjab Battalion NCC Ropar. About 33% of the total NCC seats have been reserved for the female cadets and the whole NCC contingent of Chandigarh University has been divided into three divisions namely: Saragarhi Platoon, Longewala Platoon and Kargil Platoon." Out of the total 17, 11 students have completed their training at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Officers Training Academy at Gaya & Chennai and have joined as officers in Indian Army while the remaining 6 students have joined as officers in Indian Navy after completing their training at Indian Naval Academy, Kerala.
Dr Sehgal further added that, "The NCC division organizes various annual camps for the cadets which includes activities & training in trekking, mountain climbing, rafting, shooting, map reading, self-defense and others. Chandigarh University NCC Cadets have brought many laurels during the National Level NCC Camps and Competitions which include Best Male & Female Cadet Awards, Gold Medals in Trekking & Shooting and gold medal at All India Vayu Sainik Camp (AIVSC-2019).
Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Chandigarh University is going all-out to meet aspirations of its students and Indian Armed Forces offers prosperous & promising career opportunities to the students of all the streams. On joining the university, a student is offered various platforms like Student Professional Clubs, Core Research Groups, joining NCC & NSS where they can search the hidden talent in themselves." He further added, "It is a matter of great pride that our students have joined Indian Defense Forces as officers as Chandigarh University is not only preparing the next generation of professionals for the industry but also encouraging the youth to choose careers in defense forces and contribute in serving our motherland as next-generation officers."
