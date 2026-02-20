PNN Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 20: As property transactions across Tamil Nadu continue to grow, a Chennai-based proptech platform called LandLens, developed by Verified. RealEstate, aims to help buyers and investors identify hidden land and property risks before completing a purchase. The platform brings together multiple layers of property intelligence including land records, planning regulations, environmental indicators, and infrastructure constraints into a single digital verification system designed to simplify due diligence. Property experts note that many disputes arise not because information is unavailable, but because it exists across multiple departments and is difficult for buyers to interpret collectively. LandLens attempts to bridge this gap by organizing fragmented public data into structured insights that can be understood before financial decisions are made.

Rising Need for Early Property Verification Recent developments across Chennai and surrounding regions have highlighted risks linked to land classification and regulatory compliance. Projects have faced legal scrutiny due to temple land claims, coastal regulation restrictions, wetland proximity, and environmental approvals surfacing after development stages. Such situations have affected both large residential developments and individual buyers, reinforcing the importance of verification before transactions rather than after disputes begin. Industry observers say preventive due diligence is becoming increasingly important as urban expansion overlaps with environmentally sensitive and historically regulated land zones. What LandLens Enables Users to Check By entering a property location or uploading documents, users can receive structured insights including:

* Ownership and encumbrance references * Planning authority zoning information * Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) alerts * Flood-risk and environmental indicators * Temple and board land references * Development feasibility parameters * Historical satellite imagery showing land-use changes * Comparable transaction price intelligence The platform also provides ongoing monitoring capabilities, notifying users about ownership or encumbrance updates associated with tracked properties. Built on Large-Scale Property Analysis The underlying system powering LandLens has already been used to analyse more than 100,000 properties, with learning patterns derived from over 50,000 legal documents processed during development. The company states that these insights helped shape automated workflows designed to make complex verification processes easier for everyday users.

Technology Supporting Safer Property Decisions Real estate purchases remain among the largest financial commitments made by Indian families, yet verification processes often remain manual and fragmented. Platforms like LandLens reflect a broader shift toward data-driven property evaluation, where risks can be identified early using technology rather than discovered during litigation or regulatory action. The system is intended for a wide range of users, including homebuyers, NRIs, developers, lenders, and real estate professionals seeking clearer visibility into property compliance and risk factors. About Verified.RealEstate Verified.RealEstate is a Chennai-based proptech platform focused on improving trust and transparency in real estate through verification tools, property intelligence systems, and digital transaction workflows.

Website: https://verified.realestate/landlens (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)