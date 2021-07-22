Chitkara University Students' Artwork makes it to Tokyo Olympics 2021

You would like to read
Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a proud moment for Chitkara University, artwork of seven artists (Ph.D scholars, Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) students and Faculty Members) have been selected for the virtual art show "Olympia", initiated by Indian Contemporary Artist Association.
The works will be exhibited during Tokyo Olympics 2021.
The art show's reel video will be displayed at Tokyo Olympics Memorial Gallery, Chuo-ku, in Japan, from July 23 to August 8, 2021. Out of the total 52 selected participants, seven are from Chitkara University.
Piyush Anand and Diksha Raghav from BFA, Painting, painted 'The Winner' and 'Moods of Glory', respectively, in mixed media.
Alisha Sharma, a Ph.D Research Scholar, Art & Design, painted 'Olympic' using watercolour. Abhijit Kumar Mohanty and Rakesh Kumar Chaudhary, also Ph.D Research Scholars, Art & Design, made 'Light of Hope' and 'Running for Glory' using the digital medium.
From the faculty, Dr. Arjun Kumar Singh painted 'The Runner' using charcoal as the medium.
Moreover, Dean of Chitkara Design School, Prof. (Dr.) Ranjan Kumar Mallik's creation "Me & My Olympic 2021" was also selected. It was made on digital medium. "The artworks are humble contribution from Chitkara University to motivate the athletes who will be participating in the Olympics," he said.
Expressing her happiness and congratulating the artists, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, "Our students and faculty have made us proud with their magnificent achievement. Chitkara University has a vision to support creativity and boost innovation. We like to encourage our students as well as the faculty to explore their full potential, while providing them the best global opportunities. I would like to extend my congratulations to the artists who made their mark on this international platform."
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
