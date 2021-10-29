SPONSORED CONTENT
×

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

CINELAL, the new OTT platform is all set to launch with original content by Alankrit Rathod

October 29, 2021 18:30 IST | ANI Press Release
Tennis player James Blake
CINELAL, the New OTT platform is all set to launch with original content by Alankrit Rathod

You would like to read

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29(ANI/PNN): CINELAL, an upcoming brand new OTT platform and the brainchild of a dynamic young woman entrepreneur Alankrit Rathodis all set to launch with their 7 Over the Top Original Content for the OTT audience across the globe. Cinelal Chairperson Alankrit Rathod mentions that the Teams will go on the floor with their creations shortly. Mrs. Alankrit Rathod also announces to the media the genres of their Original Content for the first time ever. The key genres Cinelal OTT platform launches with are Woman Empowerment, Political Drama, Romance, Suspense Thriller, Horror, Comedy, Crime as well as Social Fantasy.

Alankrit Rathod, Chairperson, and Owner, Cinelal continues, "We are eager to serve our audiences with a delightful treat of 7 different flavours of genres. Our teams are working hard on curating the best content in every genre. We are aware that our audiences are sharp, their tastes have changed over the years and have a thirst for good content these days and hence we are creating content specially designed to pacify their thirst for some really interesting, visually appealing, and mentally satisfying content. We are confident our content will cater to the audiences of various age groups with fresh new creations and they would easily find their favourite styles within our range of content on our very own OTT platform, Cinelal.

Alankrit Rathod signs off saying, "Cinelal will surely make its way to the audience's hearts with genres like Drama, Thriller, Suspense, Crime, Romance, Political Drama, Social Fantasy, Spy, Action and Comedy playing on our OTT platform."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

 

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

CINELAL, the new OTT platform is all set to launch with original content by Alankrit Rathod

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29(ANI/PNN): CINELAL, an upcoming brand new OTT platform and the brainchild of a dynamic young woman entrepreneur Alankrit Rathodis all set to launch with their 7 Over the Top Original Content for the OTT audience across the globe. Cinelal Chairperson Alankrit Rathod mentions that the Teams will go on the floor with their creations shortly. Mrs. Alankrit Rathod also announces to the media the genres of their Original Content for the first time ever. The key genres Cinelal OTT platform launches with are Woman Empowerment, Political Drama, Romance, Suspense Thriller, Horror, Comedy, Crime as well as Social Fantasy.

Alankrit Rathod, Chairperson, and Owner, Cinelal continues, "We are eager to serve our audiences with a delightful treat of 7 different flavours of genres. Our teams are working hard on curating the best content in every genre. We are aware that our audiences are sharp, their tastes have changed over the years and have a thirst for good content these days and hence we are creating content specially designed to pacify their thirst for some really interesting, visually appealing, and mentally satisfying content. We are confident our content will cater to the audiences of various age groups with fresh new creations and they would easily find their favourite styles within our range of content on our very own OTT platform, Cinelal.

Alankrit Rathod signs off saying, "Cinelal will surely make its way to the audience's hearts with genres like Drama, Thriller, Suspense, Crime, Romance, Political Drama, Social Fantasy, Spy, Action and Comedy playing on our OTT platform."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22