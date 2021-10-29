CINELAL, the new OTT platform is all set to launch with original content by Alankrit Rathod

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29(ANI/PNN): CINELAL, an upcoming brand new OTT platform and the brainchild of a dynamic young woman entrepreneur Alankrit Rathodis all set to launch with their 7 Over the Top Original Content for the OTT audience across the globe. Cinelal Chairperson Alankrit Rathod mentions that the Teams will go on the floor with their creations shortly. Mrs. Alankrit Rathod also announces to the media the genres of their Original Content for the first time ever. The key genres Cinelal OTT platform launches with are Woman Empowerment, Political Drama, Romance, Suspense Thriller, Horror, Comedy, Crime as well as Social Fantasy.
Alankrit Rathod, Chairperson, and Owner, Cinelal continues, "We are eager to serve our audiences with a delightful treat of 7 different flavours of genres. Our teams are working hard on curating the best content in every genre. We are aware that our audiences are sharp, their tastes have changed over the years and have a thirst for good content these days and hence we are creating content specially designed to pacify their thirst for some really interesting, visually appealing, and mentally satisfying content. We are confident our content will cater to the audiences of various age groups with fresh new creations and they would easily find their favourite styles within our range of content on our very own OTT platform, Cinelal.
Alankrit Rathod signs off saying, "Cinelal will surely make its way to the audience's hearts with genres like Drama, Thriller, Suspense, Crime, Romance, Political Drama, Social Fantasy, Spy, Action and Comedy playing on our OTT platform."
