CMR Engineering College celebrates its 9th Graduation Day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 29 (ANI/PNN): (https://cmrec.ac.in), one of the top premier private Engineering colleges in Hyderabad, successfully celebrates its 9th Graduation Day.

On Saturday (October 22nd), around 509 students of the 2018-22 batch turned out to celebrate their success at the graduation ceremony held at the Central Auditorium of the College.

During the programme, the College's principal, Dr A. Srinivasula Reddy, addressed the students and praised them for overcoming life's challenges and moving forward to contribute to the country's progress. He added, "Graduation is a very special day, not only for those graduating but also for their families and friends who join them in celebrating their accomplishments. I want to congratulate all the students on their outstanding achievements, representing the culmination of their years of hard work. Professors and all staff members also deserve special recognition for their dedication, commitment, and professionalism in assisting our students to reach their full potential."

"College functions are always unique, but this was a memorable one. Graduation doesn't mark a full stop to learning, so I advise the students to grow and continuously learn and unlearn in life. I am confident that these graduates will change the face of the community, and their passion, drive, and commitment will definitely make them a credit to their employers and the (https://cmrec.ac.in)," said Dr G. Venkataramireddy, Professor IT Department, Deputy Director Academy Audit Cell, JNTU Hyderabad.

The high-end event brought together well-known dignitaries of the academic field, principals of other CRM-affiliated colleges and a power-packed audience of more than 500 enthusiastic students and parents. Dr. G. Venkataramireddy, Professor IT Department, Deputy Director Academy Audit Cell, JNTU Hyderabad, graced the occasion as the chief guest of the program.

Umamaheswara Rao, Director of Engineering, CapGemini, participated as a special guest and awarded degrees to the graduating students. In addition, the Vice Chairman of the College Management Mr. Ch Bhoopal Reddy, College Training and Placement Head, Vijay Karthik and College Secretary and Correspondent, Mr. Ch Srisailam Reddy, congratulated the students on their completion of the academic course.

"If you want to be successful in life, there is no shortcut; there is no substitute for hard work. In fact, you must be willing to work until the wee hours of the morning. You've all received a value-based education here. Keep in mind that value-based education is a great equaliser, and once you have it, you are equal to everyone. Always be a strong, independent, and unbiased body," Ch Srisailam Reddy, College Secretary and Correspondent, advised the students present.

Established in 2010, CMR Engineering College is one of the top premier private engineering colleges in Hyderabad and spreads over a vast area of 10 acres. The CMR College is authorised under the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi and affiliated with JNTUH. With the commencement of CMR Hyderabad, the College hit the list of 100 top engineering colleges in India.

Additionally, the College is also rated 5 Star under Institution Innovation Council, Ministry of Education, Govt of India & Achieved the ARIIA Ranking. With these achievements, today, (https://cmrec.ac.in) is known as one of the Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Hyderabad.

