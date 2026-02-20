PRNewswire New Delhi [India], February 20: India rediscovers its love for local flavours, Coca-Cola is bringing back its cult classic Rimzim Jeera with a comeback that's anything but quiet. Led by the thought "Jeere mein heera, Rimzim Jeera," the new campaign marks Rimzim's bold return--not just as a nostalgic favourite, but as a proudly OG ethnic beverage for every generation. Leaning into nostalgia with a playful twist, the campaign revives Rimzim Jeera's retro charm and reimagines an iconic R.D. Burman track [Duniya Mein Logo Ko...], transforming the familiar "Biiraa..Taraa taraa taraa.." into an unforgettable "Jeeeeera." Set in everyday moments, the film celebrates Rimzim Jeera's distinctive taste and the instant, unfiltered reactions it sparks, turning a single sip into smiles, conversations and cravings that are hard to ignore.

Brand film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBFV5D6J2_k Sobhanjeet Rath, Senior Director, Emerging Categories, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, "With a legacy that goes back over 70 years, Rimzim is back with a bang! The intent with this campaign was to create something fun and playful, that's fundamentally anchored in Rimzim's homegrown strong jeera taste. The new spin on a popular RD Burman track, creates an irresistible 'earworm'. Once you hear it, you can't un-hear jeeraaaa!. The idea is simple. Jeera mein heera.. Rimzim Jeera" The brand film's Director, Abhijit Sudhakar, ZigZag Films, said, " C r eated by rhythm and spiced by Rimzim! This project was all about capturing the infectious joy of a great beat and the OG drink. We had an absolute blast on this film, and it was collaborative in the truest sense of the word. Both agency and client were on board with the treatment, and we collectively ideated to elevate the film. It's a high-energy celebration that I hope the audience enjoys watching as much as we enjoyed creating it."

Tanima Kohli, Creative at Talented added, "Rimzim Jeera's relaunch was quite literally a blast from the past. And that's exactly how we approached it. In a beverage landscape full of sameness, we leaned into its madness and let instinct lead the way. From the choice of music to the edit and its pace, every decision was made to create a hypnotic film that keeps you hooked till the very last second and leaves you singing nothing but Rimzim Jeeeeeeeera." Rimzim is widely recognised as one of India's first ethnic flavoured beverage in a ready-to-drink format. Inspired by jeera, a flavour deeply embedded in Indian kitchens and street-food and refreshment culture, the brand has long been recognised for its refreshing taste. The product is available in a 250ml pack priced at INR 10, making it an accessible everyday choice for consumers.

The campaign will be amplified through a robust 360-degree approach spanning digital and social platforms, influencer collaborations, outdoor visibility, and strong in store presence. Rimzim Jeera Film 2026: Social pages: https://www.youtube.com/@rimzimindia https://www.instagram.com/rimzimindia/ https://www.facebook.com/RimZimIndia About Coca-Cola India Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up XForce, Charged, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Kinley Soda, RimZim, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Kinley Copper, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water. Premium products constitute Schweppes' range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 5 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water and packaging initiatives, sustainable agriculture and emission reductions across its value chain. Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.