CodeName 1873: The Crowning Glory of Mahalunge

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Saarrthi Group, leading real estate developers based in Pune will be launching their latest residential property in the city's upcoming hotspot, Mahalunge.

Mahalunge is a location in Pune which is gaining consistent popularity, with many real estate giants shifting their focus to the locality for a variety of reasons.

CodeName 1873 by Saarrthi Group aims to house ambitious homeowners. It will be a gated community with every desired amenity in place, and a first-of-its-kind retail experience for its consumers, with high-end brands being easily accessible within the township itself.

Pune is a premium location for township localities. CodeName 1873 by Saarrthi Group is one such township located in Mahalunge with all the facilities that cater to every need. Mahalunge is a pioneer in the race to progress, being less than an hour away from the airport and Pune station.

Pune is the 6th largest IT hub in India, making it an attractive location for job seekers from all over the country. With the ease of connection being established through the various amenities in place, opportunities have arisen for a multitude of brands and corporates to capitalise on the same.

The township offers more than 900+ flats of 1, 2 and 3BHK offering natural beauty with modern infrastructure. The project overlooks a beautiful river on one side and is well connected to the Mumbai-Pune Highway along Nande-Balewadi Road on the other. The project has several renowned schools, hospitals along with numerous amusement and recreational alternatives from shopping malls to event congregations available in the vicinity.

Its proximity to Hinjewadi, Wakad and Baner and more than 200 IT hubs makes it an attractive project for those seeking employment options. (https://www.squareyards.com/blog/mahalunge-the-realty-hotspot-for-investment-in-pune) Mahalunge has been proclaimed as the first progression of the Pune Metropolitan region development authority town planning schemes and the Mahalunge township will be its first model township.

Talking about this project, Yogesh Shende, Managing Director of Saarrthi Group stated, "Mahalunge is an upcoming hotspot in Pune. Many big names want their projects to be housed in the area, we had to make sure that our property offered the homeowners a holistic housing experience. We have ensured that the families living here are taken care of in terms of safety, social infrastructure and the latest amenities. This project, CodeName 1873 will truly be the crowning glory of Mahalunge."

JUSTO has signed a platform deal with Saarrthi Group across all its projects and will play an instrumental role in the comeback of Saarrthi Group. JUSTO joined hands with the Saarrthi group as their knowledge and strategic partner in 2021 and have helped them expand widely in the Pune market. Founder and Director of JUSTO, Pushpamitra Das stated, "Mahalunge offers a huge potential and is a goldmine when it comes to residential properties as infrastructurally, it is possible for significant growth in infrastructure. Investment by PMRDA and the involvement of PMC has changed local preference and has positioned Mahalunge as an attractive locality for all stockholders of real estate, in turn, changing the fate of this location completely. Contractors, developers, customers, financial partners as well as clients, have started witnessing the potential this location holds."

Mahalunge is a promising and ripe spot for investments in the city. It is placed on the Mumbai Highway (NH-48) and is an eminent locality in the north-western outskirts of Pune. It is enclosed by other residentially popular areas of Pune like Hinjewadi, Wakad, Balewadi and Baner. It is home to the famous Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, which is known for hosting various important sporting events. Residential demand in the locality is influenced by its sound connectivity and proximity to the Hinjewadi IT hub.

(https://www.squareyards.com/blog/mahalunge-the-realty-hotspot-for-investment-in-pune) The PMRDA has expected to attract investment in tune of INR 12,300 crores from the private and public sectors within three years following the completion of the township project. The locality being developed as Mahalunge Township is emerging as a residential hub in West Pune attracting various prominent real estate developers. Mahalunge is enabling Pune to be put on the map as being a formidable and developed city in India.

