Collegepond hosts UniConnect, a global education fair on September 1 and 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Collegepond provides online and offline career counselling services to students who have always aspired to study abroad. With a strong alumni network of 12000+ students in 37+ domains across 17 countries, it has partnered with more than 100 top-notch universities globally.
With a mission to facilitate the study abroad dreams of thousands of students, Collegepond, in association with HDFC Credila is organizing Global UniConnect 2021 supported by ETS TOEFL.
Global UniConnect 2021 is among India's biggest and leading global education fairs that interface the students and university delegates from across the world under one roof. It's a golden opportunity for study abroad aspirants to interact directly with key delegates of the university and explore more about the offered programs and scholarship opportunities. With around 150+ universities and 10000 attendees, the Global UniConnect team is all set to welcome them.
The two-day virtual global study abroad fair will be graced by top-notch international universities from the most popular destinations, including the USA, Canada, Ireland, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.
Global UniConnect 2021 offers unique value-added benefits for attendees, such as prospects for financial assistance, application fee waivers, and application process workshops conducted by experts to assist you in achieving your goals of studying abroad. The HDFC Credila team will take you through the end-to-end Education Loan process to support your overseas education. Moreover, you also get a chance to get your profile evaluated by career counsellors from the comfort and safety of your homes at zero cost.
The experts will evaluate your profile and map your abilities with collegiate prospects abroad. Likewise, the aspirants can interact with university delegates and get all their queries resolved before the application process. As a participant, you also hold a chance to win exciting vouchers, discounts, and scholarships by ETS and Collegepond.
After the massive success of UniConnect 2020 with over 115 globally leading universities and approximately 7500 unique attendees, the Collegepond team is all determined to make UniConnect 2021 a mammoth success.
The team at Collegepond has strategized and leveraged multiple resources and the latest technology to ensure that this overseas education fair successfully achieves its ultimate goal of establishing a Global University Connect Platform to benefit students and universities alike.
Visit(https://collegepond.com/uniconnect/) to know about the event schedule and the participating universities. Remember, your dream university is just a click away!
You may also click(https://collegepond.com/) for further details.
This story is provided by Heylin Spark.
