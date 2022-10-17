Continental Hospitals gets ASSOCHAM Award for India's Best Hospital in Technology Adoption

Continental Hospitals awarded the Best Hospital for Technology Adoption at Healthcare Summit and Awards' 2022

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad was named the Best Hospital for Technology Adoption at the Healthcare Summit and Awards by the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) - the country's oldest apex chamber with over 4.5 Lakh members, 100 national & regional councils - all undertaking several initiatives to enhance the global competitiveness of the Indian industry.

The ASSOCHAM Healthcare Summit and Awards were held at the Le-Meridien Hotel in New Delhi, recently, focusing on Accessible and Affordable Quality Healthcare, aligned with the Government of India's objective of - 'Good Health and Well-Being' for all.

The Award underlines Continental Hospitals continued belief and investments in employing the latest technology for improved healthcare, at affordable costs and with the highest patient safety standards. Coming close to a decade of its inception, Continental Hospital remains one of the pioneering healthcare institutions with end-to-end digitized operations bringing in transparency, ease-of-use, and affordability to its patient-centric services.

Expressing his delight on the award, Continental Hospitals Chairman & Managing Director Dr. Guru N. Reddy outlined his vision for an even greater impetus on technology, and his steadfast commitment to bringing world-class technology and protocols to the Indian healthcare space.

"Accessibility, transparency, and affordability - technology helps us achieve each one of these objectives and therefore from day one, Continental Hospitals has had a vigorous commitment to the adoption of the very latest in the technology for the benefit of our patients," said Dr Guru N. Reddy.

"Technology in healthcare today is not only upholding quality but also significantly enabling transparency, quicker and accurate diagnosis, offering new therapies and above all eliminating medication errors that keep patients safe," explained Dr Reddy.

Located in one of India's fastest growing technology & financial hubs - the Financial District in Hyderabad - Continental Hospital's commitment & adoption of technology is a natural fit. Surrounded by some of the world's best & biggest technology companies and technology professionals, Continental Hospitals remains at the forefront of technology prowess in healthcare.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)