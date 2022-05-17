Cooking up a Storm: Innovative Cookware from Stahl

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Stahl, India's pioneer in Triply technology, has recently launched a range of new products to meet the everyday needs of the home-kitchen chef. Well known for its quality products and user-centric designs, Stahl has achieved an encouraging 60 per cent growth in the Indian cookware market and earned a place as one of the most 'Prestigious Brands in Asia 2021-22' by Herald Global.

Stahl has recently launched three innovative product series that are suited for the Indian kitchen. The first is the uniquely designed Tasla which comes with a detachable handle branded as 'Klasp'. The Stahl Klasp is an innovative handle that is designed for ease of lifting, pouring, and placing of the Tasla kadhai. The Klasp is made from Bakelite material that is heat-proof and durable and comes with a 1-year warranty on manufacturing defects.

Video Link: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYVdkbCwDBE).

The second innovation from Stahl is the Versatil Pressure Cooker with multiple lids: a clasp-on pressure lid and a glass lid. The Triply pressure cooker is fast, safe, and elegantly designed making it time-efficient and fuel-efficient too. It's a cookware that you can cook and serve in. The stainless steel pressure cooker is fitted with completely heat-proof handles, and like all Stahl pressure cookers, it is ISI-certified, designed with spill-proof edges and comes with a 5-year warranty.

The third series to be launched is the Belly Series of casserole and saucepan. This Triply cookware has an unusual, rounded shape which enhances its beauty and the overall cooking experience. Once again, designed to cook and serve in, the casserole comes with an ergonomically designed stainless steel lid and custom-made investment cast stainless steel handles. The Belly saucepan also comes with a high-utility lid and can even be used in the oven.

All these new products (and indeed, all Stahl cookware) have one thing in common: Triply. Triply Technology comprises a triple-layered material with an outer layer of magnetic steel, a middle layer of aluminium, and an inner layer of surgical steel. Stahl cookware is 100 per cent Residue-free and PFOA free with 0 per cent contact with Aluminum.

Dhruv Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director of Stahl says, "Stahl was founded with the aim of providing international quality cookware that is suited for Indian needs. We believe our success in this industry is attributed to keen design, user-centric research and cutting edge technology. We are one of the few brands that are entirely designing and manufacturing the cookware in India and are proud of being a home-grown company."

The entire product range at Stahl strives to promote a healthier, safer kitchen with a faster, more efficient cooking experience. The product range includes India's only BIS-certified Triply cooker, the Stahl Xpress Cooker apart from other popular series like the Artisan, Hybrid, Mikro, and the latest NevrStick series.

The Stahl Website also provides customisable engraved cookware. Online customers also get loyalty reward points that earn them a discount on further purchases.

While Stahl is headquartered in Pune, the brand ships orders across India for orders placed through their website, (https://stahlkitchens.com/?utm_source=OnlinePR & utm_medium=ArticleLink & utm_campaign=May2022). Stahl products are available at 2000+ stores across the country and the brand is also planning to expand its reach and ship globally soon.

Operated by Autopress India Pvt Ltd - a manufacturing partner for leading International Cookware brands - Stahl was founded in 2013 under the vision and leadership of Rajiv Agarwal and his two sons Kush and Dhruv Agarwal. The company pioneered India's Triply cookware and aims to push the boundaries of cookware through intuitive and innovative technology while continuing to maintain very high safety standards.

