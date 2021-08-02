Core Mall Ghaziabad set to emerge as Epicenter of modern retail activities

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Personifying luxury and elegance, Core Mall Ghaziabad located right opposite Crossing Republik, is coming up as one stop shopping and entertainment destination for the upwardly mobile population that expects the best-in-class shopping experience for themselves.
Launched by Concept Capital, one of the most powerful brands in the real estate sector, Core Mall is set to become a cynosure of modern retail activities with its unique offerings and the never seen before glass architecture.
First time in India, this See-Through Mall with European concept, distinguished by all-glass facade structure encompasses the best of retail, office spaces, entertainment, multiplexes, food courts and open-air restaurants. It has already become most desirable for the seekers of ultra-modern shopping destination by the upwardly mobile youth and connoisseurs of contemporary lifestyle.
Suninder Sandha, Managing Director, Concept Capital Infra Projects (Concept Capital) said, "At Core Mall Ghaziabad, we are dedicated to delivering a high-quality shopping and entertainment hub with a host of luxurious amenities matching to European standards. Its strategic location at the immediate catchment of more than 5 lakh population of Crossing Republik, besides the availability of world-class brands in a nutshell makes it a most viable investment option with a sure-shot promise of enormous returns for discerning investors."
Located right opposite Crossing Republic, a 130 acre township, the Core Mall is just 10 minutes away from Sector-62, the Business Hub of Noida, while it's conveniently connected to Noida City Centre Metro station at a distance of just 15 minutes. The truly excellent location of Core Mall equally attracts the visitors coming from Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida and so heavy footfall is guaranteed.
Apart from retail stores and multiplexes, Core Mall also boasts of carefully handpicked dining options, local and foreign fashion concept stores, a skywalk connecting the mall and the office building altogether offering the visitors a unique experience.
It has been planned in a way that it's a perfect commercial mix in the midst of a well-settled location with retail, entertainment, office spaces, multiplex, food court and restaurant with a patio. Due to these attractive propositions, Core Mall has already achieved the distinction of the beating heart of Ghaziabad where a whole new world of modern retail and entertainment is waiting for you.
Concept Capital Infra Projects (Concept Capital), one of the most powerful brands in the real estate sector is committed to developing and delivering innovative projects successfully for the customers and the investors while maximizing their investment.
As a leading real estate developer committed to highest standards of quality and transparency, Concept Capital aims at building 'value' for its customers on a foundation of trust. Concept Capital is set to achieve a milestone in the new age realty by constantly developing unique ventures - as a monument to the customer's achievement, dreams and values. Apart from construction, sales/purchase and leasing, Concept Capital also excels in property management, turn-key projects such as hotels, malls and housing societies.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.
