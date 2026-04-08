NewsVoir Delhi NCR [India], April 8: CRC Group and AD Singh have done a landmark collaboration with the announcement of Olive Cafe & Bar, bringing the celebrated dining destination to The Flagship Beyond in Noida. This partnership, in association with AD Singh, Founder & MD of the Olive Group of Restaurants, marks Olive's first-ever collaboration in Noida, further strengthening the flagship's positioning as a curated lifestyle destination. Spread across approx 12,000 sq. ft., the Mediterranean restaurant is well-known for its romantic, rustic-chic ambience, often featuring white-pebbled courtyards and rooftop views. Founded by A.D. Singh, it is considered a premier dining destination in Delhi and Mumbai, featuring Italian-Mediterranean cuisine, popular Sunday brunches, and handcrafted cocktails.

AD Singh, Founder & MD, Olive Group of Restaurants, said, "For us at Olive, every new space is an opportunity to create something that feels both personal and contextual. Our collaboration with CRC Group for The Flagship Beyond felt instinctive, given their clear vision of building a destination that values experience as much as design. Noida has been on our radar for some time, but it was important to find the right setting, and CRC's The Flagship Beyond felt like the right fit. We look forward to bringing Olive's signature warmth, food, and easy elegance to a new audience, and becoming a part of the city's evolving dining and social narrative."

Satish Garg, Chairman and Founder, CRC Group, said, "At CRC, we have always focused on curating environments that feel elevated yet intuitive. We are delighted to welcome Olive Cafe & Bar to one of our prestigious projects, and see this association as the beginning of a long-term collaboration that will add enduring value to the destination." This moment marks yet another meaningful milestone in CRC Group's journey, reinforcing its commitment to building thoughtful partnerships that align with a larger vision of experiential retail. With this addition, CRC Group continues to shape The Flagship Beyond as more than a commercial address, envisioning it as a space where retail, dining, and culture intersect.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)