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Rajnath Singh unveils DFP-2026 to fast-track strategic DRDO projects

Rajnath Singh unveils DFP-2026 to empower DRDO with greater financial autonomy, aiming to speed up defence R&D and the induction of indigenous technologies

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo:PTI)

Mohammad Asif Khan
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday unveiled the Delegation of Financial Powers to DRDO (DFP-2026) to enhance efficiency, accountability, and timely execution of strategic R&D projects. 
 
The revised framework is expected to accelerate the delivery of critical systems and foster stronger collaboration with industry and academia, according to a government press release.
 
It aims to strengthen functional empowerment at various levels within the Department of Defence R&D as it introduces dedicated financial provisions for trial campaigns, tests, and evaluation activities and authorises the sanctioning of pre-project R&D initiatives. 
 
The structure eyes clarity by segregating financial powers for grants-in-aid related to extra-mural research projects, defence innovation accelerator centres of excellence, and technology development fund projects under their respective schedules. 
 
 
The defence minister said the new framework will facilitate faster production and induction of systems, platforms, and technologies into the defence forces. 

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“These are small projects which entail R&D, and are funded by the services from the revenue budget, and undertaken by their indigenisation directorate,” Amit Cowshish, former financial advisor (acquisition) in the Ministry of Defence, told Business Standard.
 
“All these financial powers are subject to two things: Availability of funds and compliance with the existing rules and regulations which govern expenditure,” he added and said the reform is unlikely to have a transformative effect on India’s major strategic R&D programmes. 
 
The government maintains that DFP-2026 will facilitate faster production and induction of systems into the defence forces. Senior officials, including Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, were present at the event in New Delhi.
 

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Topics : DRDO Rajnath Singh Defence reforms

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 4:57 PM IST

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