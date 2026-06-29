FIFA WC 2026 RO32: Brazil vs Japan live match time (IST), streaming

Brazil's pursuit of a record-extending sixth FIFA World Cup title enters a crucial phase when they face Japan in the Round of 32 in Houston on Monday.

The five-time champions finished unbeaten atop Group C after opening with a draw against Morocco before registering back-to-back 3-0 wins over Haiti and Scotland. Japan also progressed without defeat, holding both the Netherlands and Sweden before thrashing Tunisia 4-0 to seal second place in Group D.

Carlo Ancelotti's first World Cup campaign as Brazil coach now reaches its biggest examination against a disciplined Japanese side that defeated the Selecao in a friendly last year.

While Brazil remain overwhelming favourites on paper, Japan's organised approach and growing confidence make this one of the most fascinating knockout ties of the tournament.

Brazil peaking at the perfect time

Brazil appear to have found their rhythm just as the tournament enters its most demanding stage. After an underwhelming draw against Morocco in their opening fixture, the Selecao responded with dominant 3-0 victories over Haiti and Scotland, securing top spot in Group C on goal difference ahead of Morocco.

Vinicius Junior has emerged as Brazil's standout performer, scoring in all three group-stage matches to join an elite list of Brazilian greats that includes Jairzinho, Romario, Ronaldo and Rivaldo. Matheus Cunha has complemented him well in attack, while back-to-back clean sheets suggest Ancelotti has begun to tighten a defence that looked vulnerable before the World Cup.

ALSO READ: Football without borders: Why FIFA World Cup has never been more diverse The Italian will, however, be without Raphinha, who continues to recover from a hamstring injury, meaning youngster Rayan is expected to retain his place. Brazil also have added motivation after suffering a shock 3-2 defeat to Japan in an international friendly last October and will be determined to avoid another upset as they chase a record-extending sixth World Cup title.

Japan ready for the challenge

Japan have once again underlined why they are regarded as Asia's leading football nation, navigating one of the toughest groups without tasting defeat. Hajime Moriyasu's side held both the Netherlands and Sweden before producing an emphatic 4-0 win over Tunisia, with their organised defending and swift counter-attacking football proving difficult to break down.

The Samurai Blue have conceded just three goals in their last six matches, while goalkeeper Zion Suzuki delivered a match-saving display against Sweden to secure second place in Group D. Confidence within the squad has also been boosted by impressive recent results against top opposition, including victories over Brazil and England and a draw against the Netherlands over the past year.

Yet history remains the biggest hurdle. Japan have reached the World Cup knockout stage four times but have never progressed beyond it, losing every Round of 16 appearance since 2002. With Takefusa Kubo expected to miss out through injury, Moriyasu will once again rely on collective discipline and teamwork to script another memorable World Cup upset

Brazil’s run in FIFA World Cup 2026 so far

Date Opponent Result Score 14 June Morocco Draw Brazil 1-1 Morocco 20 June Haiti Won Brazil 3-0 Haiti 25 June Scotland Won Brazil 3-0 Scotland

Japan’s run in FIFA World Cup 2026 so far:

Date Opponent Result Score 15 June Netherlands Draw Japan 2-2 Netherlands 21 June Tunisia Won Japan 4-0 Tunisia 26 June Sweden Draw Japan 1-1 Sweden

Who will the winner of the Brazil vs Japan match play in the Round of 16?

The winner of the Brazil vs Japan Round of 32 match will take on the winner of the Norway vs Cote d'Ivoire match in the Round of 16 on July 6.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil vs Japan predicted starting 11

Brazil starting 11 (probable): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos; Guimarães, Casemiro; Rayan, Paquetá, Vinicius; Cunha

Japan starting 11 (probable): Suzuki; Tomiyasu, Taniguchi, H. Itō; Dōan, Sano, Tanaka, Nakamura; Maeda, Kamada; Ueda

Brazil vs Japan: Head-to-head numbers

Total meetings: 14

Brazil wins: 11

Japan wins: 1

Draws: 02

Last meeting: Japan 3-2 Brazil (International Friendly, October 2025)

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil vs Japan full squads

Brazil full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Alisson, Ederson Silva, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Casemiro, Alex Sandro, Vinicius Junior, Bruno Guimaraes, Matheus Cunha, Neymar, Raphinha, Weverton, Danilo Luiz, Bremer, Leo Pereira, Douglas Santos, Fabinho, Danilo Santos, Endrick, Lucas Paqueta, Luiz Henrique, Gabriel Martinelli, Ederson Moraes, Roger Ibanez, Igor Thiago, Rayan

Japan full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Zion Suzuki, Yukinari Sugawara, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Yuto Nagatomo, Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka, Takefusa Kubo, Keisuke Goto, Ritsu Doan, Daizen Maeda, Keisuke Osako, Keito Nakamura, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Yuito Suzuki, Ayase Ueda, Koki Ogawa, Ayumu Seko, Hiroki Ito, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Tomoki Hayakawa, Kaishu Sano, Junnosuke Suzuki, Kento Shiogai

FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil vs Japan RO32: Live streaming and live telecast details

When will the Brazil vs Japan Round of 32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 take place?

The Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Brazil and Japan will take place on Monday, June 29.

What time will the Brazil vs Japan Round of 32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 begin?

The Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Brazil and Japan will begin at 10:30 pm IST (June 29).

What will be the venue for the Brazil vs Japan Round of 32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Houston Stadium will host the Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Brazil and Japan on June 29.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the Brazil vs Japan Round of 32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The broadcast of the Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Brazil and Japan will be available on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels for Indian fans.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Brazil vs Japan Round of 32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Brazil and Japan will be available on the Zee5 app and website for Indian fans.