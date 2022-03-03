Crystal Crop launches a new venture-Saffire Crop Science, for technology-driven crops solutions

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/ Crystal Crop Protection Ltd): Built on more than 34 years of experience in leading research and development in crops solutions, Crystal Crop Protection Limited, has now launched a new business in agrochemical retail- Saffire Crop Science that will leverage technology to offer global-standard products and services.

Saffire will usher in a technological revolution in the crops solutions and services, allowing farmers to access them more efficiently. The new company will provide a wide range of agrochemical products and services, all of which will be made feasible by innovative techniques and technology, resulting in increased profitability for all stakeholders in the farming value chain.

Commenting on the launch, Ankur Aggarwal, Managing Director, Crystal Crop Protection, said, "A technological revolution has swept enterprises over the last two decades, making them more efficient and accessible. Technology-driven companies are more collaborative, inclusive, and better equipped to channel the energies of stakeholders and ecosystems towards creating mega-brands. We look looks at agriculture and farming as an area of opportunity that has yet to realize its potential. The group formed a new entity, Saffire, to create growth opportunities for all stakeholders. Saffire will be backed by technology, enabled by partners, and powered by the Crystal Group."

Saffire currently has a portfolio of 50-plus products including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, plant growth regulators and bio-stimulants. Through collaboration between all stakeholders, transparency across the chain, and fired by its entrepreneurial spirit, Saffire will offer products and services that are truly global in standard.

"Saffire's aim is to constantly innovate and collaborate in order to provide the farming community with superior products and services. Our objective is to leverage technology to generate opportunities for all stakeholders' growth and to provide sustainable and lucrative solutions. With our fundamental values of 'Progressive, Entrepreneurship, Collaboration, and Transparency', we aim to support our country's farmers," says Anil Nirwal, CEO, Saffire Crop Science.

Saffire's new logo represents its philosophy and the desire to constantly progress to a higher level. The logo is made up of a collection of leaves that are rising upwards. Farmers, Customers, Saffire Team and, all stakeholders are depicted as four leaves in the logo, all working together to attain a higher purpose. The colours also represent an upward journey from a mature to a much more vibrant growth stage.

Crystal Crop Protection Ltd is an R & D-based crop solution company with a wide range of crop protection, seeds and farm mechanization products. The company works closely with the Indian farming community towards improving farm profitability & sustainability by offering seed to harvest solutions. It has integrated operations, from undertaking R & D to manufacturing and delivering products to farmers across India through an extensive distribution network. For more information, please visit (https://www.crystalcropprotection.com)

