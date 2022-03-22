CtrlS ceremonial groundbreaking kicks-off construction of its third hyperscale data center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): CtrlS - Asia's largest rated-4 hyperscale data center has performed a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony kicking-off construction of its third hyperscale data center in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

The data center will be spread across 131,000 square feet equipped with 1,600 racks powered by 18MW of electricity.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by its customers, partners, employees, and government officials.

Hyderabad is a preferred destination for disaster recovery services, as the city falls under the seismic zone II. It is no surprise therefore that major organizations such as Flipkart, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), ICICI Bank, Amazon have either their offices or infrastructure collocated in the city. Hyderabad offers high quality infrastructure, robust power connectivity, industry-friendly data center policy by the Telangana government, besides a large pool of skilled IT resources.

The to-be-constructed CtrlS Gachibowli DC2 is located in the Financial District of Hyderabad sharing the neighbourhood with Capgemini, Microsoft, Virtusa, Infosys, CA, Cognizant, Cyient, ICICI, Amazon, Wipro, Hitachi Consulting, and other IT and BFSI companies.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Green Man of Indian Data Center Industry, Founder and CEO of CtrlS said, "It gives me immense pleasure to add the third (rated-4) hyperscale data center in Hyderabad. As we commence the construction of this facility, we are sowing the seeds for new employment opportunities, ability to help expansion of global multinationals and Indian businesses into the city of Hyderabad for their colocation or disaster recovery needs."

"The data center will be environmental-friendly with rain harvesting, water conservation and recycling capabilities, efficient e-waste management and maximized elimination of paper and plastic. The construction will be as per LEED Platinum standards defined by the US Green Building Council, and Rated-4 standards as defined by TIA-942," he added.

CtrlS is today one of the largest rated-4 hyperscale data center player in APAC and is trusted by 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals including Exxon Mobil, Standard Chartered Bank, DBS, HSBC, Tata Group, Disney, Chrysler, Panasonic, Birla Group, Paytm, Flipkart, State Bank of India, Indian Bank, National Stock Exchange (NSE), BSE among others.

CtrlS is the Asia's Largest Rated 4 Hyperscale Data Center and serves 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals. The company is emerging as the World's Largest Rated 4 Hyperscale Data Center. It operates one million square feet of data center space spread across seven data centers located in Mumbai, Noida, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

The company is soon planning to build a solar park spread across 500 acres to power its data center facilities and eliminate carbon footprint. The company has initiated its plan to expand its footprint by an additional five million square feet.

The company's two million square feet hyperscale data center park in Navi Mumbai is under construction, while another two million square feet hyperscale data center park in Hyderabad is ready for construction. The company has planned a one-million square feet facility in Chennai. The company is planning to roll-out 500 edge data centers across tier-2 and tier-3 cities across India in a phase manner.

