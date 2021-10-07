Cycle Pure Agarbathies' new campaign celebrates mother's prayers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India's largest selling agarbathi brand, has launched 'Fragrance of Prayers', a new campaign dedicated to all mothers on the occasion of Navaratri.

The campaign, (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNfK0Nkx4eY), highlights a mother's selfless love for her children and family, depicting Goddess Durga, the universal mother, and Her unending love for Her children. The campaign has aired on all the channels and social media platforms of the brand, marking the beginning of Navaratri.

The purpose of launching this campaign in this festive season is to recognise the importance of mothers in everyone's lives. It is designed to honour our mothers who epitomize strength, compassion and courage. Urmila Kothare, a leading Marathi actress, was roped in to play the role of mother in the campaign.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, says, "As a company with more women and led by women in most departments, we take great pride in dedicating our Fragrance of Prayers campaign to mothers. A mother's role is critical in one's life and this campaign exemplifies how a mother is selfless. My grandmother and mother were instrumental in shaping our company's fragrance verticals. They have dedicated their lives to developing fragrances and understanding the concept so that the company can have its own fragrance line."

He further adds, "Navaratri is an important festival for us as we dedicate this festival to the women in our company. They are the ones who have gotten us to where we are now. We wanted to reaffirm our commitment to empowering women in all aspects of their lives."

Cycle Pure Agarbathi empowers women through its various initiatives. Women are given the opportunity to work in manufacturing units and in a cottage industry model that ensures their financial status as well as independence.

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has, today, become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad.

The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defence helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfils them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'.

NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family. For more information on NR Group, please visit (https://www.nrgroup.com).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)