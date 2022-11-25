SPONSORED CONTENT
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Continental Automotive Components on acquisition of Southgate Tech Park

November 25, 2022 21:30 IST | ANI Press Release
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Continental Automotive Components (India) Private Limited, a multinational automotive parts manufacturing company, on acquisition of Southgate Tech Park, located at Electronic City, Bangalore.

The 1 million sqft campus is one of the largest and key R & D locations of Continental Auto Components globally and can house around 6,500 employees.

The technical centre was inaugurated on November 23, 2022. The deal represents the largest buyout deal of ready commercial assets in 2022.

The Real Estate Practice group of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Continental Automotive Components (India) Private Limited in this transaction. The transaction involved extensive legal, technical and environmental due diligence of the campus asset and advisory on acquisition of this asset.

The transaction team was led Abhilash Pillai, Partner; with support from Sharan Kukreja, Partner; Vidyavathi Kowshik, Senior Associate; Lakshmi H.S., Senior Associate; Pavithra Rao, Associate; Mamatha A, Consultant and Manisha K R, Consultant.

