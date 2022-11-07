D2C Ecommerce, India's first Multi-D2C Brand Online Platform, acquires leading personal care D2C Brand Luxura Sciences

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): D2C Ecommerce, a homegrown multi-brand e-commerce platform has acquired leading personal care D2C brand 'Luxura Sciences'.

Through this acquisition, D2C Ecommerce will expand in personal care and beauty segment, strengthen Luxura Sciences' product offerings by investing in newer categories and foray into global markets including US, UK, Middle East, South East Asia and Europe. D2C E-commerce had recently announced leading actress Rakul Preet Singh as brand ambassador for its fashion jewellery brand 'AccessHer'.

Luxura Sciences was established in 2018 by serial entrepreneur Mohd. Suaid Ahmed. Luxura's natural personal care range is made with pure ingredients to restore and maintain overall health of the hair, skin and body. Luxura's natural, herbal products are produced by using time tested therapeutic methods of Ayurveda, the world's oldest holistic wellness science.

Luxura harnesses the goodness of nature to restore the body's imbalance; and uses only genuine ingredients & rare blends which are free from harmful chemicals & toxins.

Currently, Luxura Sciences has over 100 personal care products listed across various renowned e-commerce platforms such as - Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho & Nykaa and will now also be available on (https://www.d2csale.com).

The brand has wide product range across skin care, hair care, essential oils and herbal extracts which include hair oil, shampoo, conditioner, hair pack, face pack, serums, cleansers, moisturizers, etc.

Luxura Sciences was the first brand to introduce onion hair oil for Indian consumers way back in 2018. Luxura Sciences' multipurpose onion hair oil, shampoo and conditioner are formulated with natural blends of organic oils & extracts that provide all the needed vitamins, proteins and antioxidants that the scalp needs for healthy hair growth.

Commenting on the acquisition announcement, Manish Gupta CEO and Founder, D2C Ecommerce expressed, "Luxura Sciences is a pioneer in natural personal care segment and has already made a mark for itself in the nascent online D2C space. Both D2C Ecommerce and Luxura Sciences adhere to the same vision and want to provide the best quality products to the Indian consumers at affordable prices. This partnership gives us an opportunity of entering into fast growing personal care and beauty segment. The consumers are increasingly preferring new age natural personal products. With Luxura Sciences research based products, we are confident of catering to various consumer needs in beauty segment and also scale the business to newer heights by leveraging our existing capabilities."

Mohd. Suaid Ahmed, Founder of Luxura Sciences stated, "Luxura Sciences has been changing the way you shop for personal care and beauty by providing a combination of natural, vegan ingredients with high end, clean non-organics. With Luxura Sciences you no longer need to choose between health and performance, you can have both. Luxura Sciences products are hugely popular and has a great brand following amongst consumers. By partnering with D2C Ecommerce we can now cater to a wider audience both in India and overseas as well as introduce new innovative products."

With this acquisition, Suaid Ahmed will now be part of the core team at D2C Ecommerce, and will be actively involved in expanding the product range and scaling up D2C Ecommerce's operations in India and across the globe.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)