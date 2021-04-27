Darshankumar Joshi makes his way from a digital marketer to the entertainment industry

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI/The PRTree): Director of GraymatterOnline LLP, Darshankumar Joshi is a technopreneur who also manifested himself as an Art-Director and worked with the best animators and visual artists in the world of filmmaking. Catering to his expertise in the field, some big names under his label include Aquaman, The invisible man, The last of us part 2, and Ad Astra.

Being a technopreneur, Darshankumar Joshi is one of the finest digital markers who has carved his niche in the arena via GraymatterOnline LLP. With all the expertise he has gathered over the years, he paved a way for himself to create a career in the movies along with the marketing industry. With all the knowledge from such versatile explorations, he ventured into the world of marketing. While speaking about his diversified experience and motto behind the same, Darshan says, "This was generally done to ensure that a lasting imprint is made in the realm of the business venture or as I like to call it famously as 'technopreneurship'. I carry my vision and love for creativity to make the advertising experience for making a powerful and happy one." Two of his latest works include character art and vfx for Mortal kombat 2021 and art direction for Suicide Squad 2021.

Hailing from the silk city of India, Darshankumar is one of those, whom the young generation would love to look up to. Since January 2021, he has also been working for the tourism corporation of Gujarat for their digital and influencer marketing and has secured the contract till July. Creative people would have a great gala time by just having a run-through about the various achievements this man has garnered for himself.

His youth was loaded up with having a pizazz in scholastics and seeking after all the instinctive upgrades like composition, music, and cooking. One could undoubtedly sort out at this point, that Darshankumar isn't just a tech-ace, yet additionally has a method of living with all the conventional ideation of an Indian root. Maintaining all these, he wandered out to become familiar with the things he cherished from one of the renowned instructive foundations in London, the University of Greenwich.

Media outlets have made his promoting ideations a combination of increased reality, computer-generated reality, and AI. Certainly, he was able to sideline any roadblock that came along his way and established a position where people take inspiration from him and look up to him for guidance. Putting in tireless efforts made Darshankumar Joshi the conglomerate he is today.

