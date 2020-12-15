Defsys Solutions honoured with two prestigious ELCINA Awards for Excellence in Exports, Research & Development

You would like to read
- Mace-ANAROCK collaboration to deliver tech-driven construction solutions to Indian real estate
- Finquest Financial Solutions sells 0.63% stake in CG Power
- "Indian Army has more operating experience at higher altitudes than Chinese Army," says Lt Gen (Retd) Deependra Singh Hooda
- HAL takes off after Q4 results
- Worldwide Achievers acknowledged and felicitated the winners of Indian Achievers Awards 2020 and Pandemic Bravery Awards 2020
New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Defsys Solutions announces that it has been conferred with the First prize for Excellence in Exports and Second prize for Research & Development at the ELCINA Awards 2020, held by the Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA).
The esteemed Award Distribution Ceremony was held in ELCINA House at Okhla Industrial Estate, New Delhi on the 11th of December 2020 and was graced by leading industry stalwarts and pioneers.
The ELCINA Awards were instituted by the Electronic Industries Association of India in 1976 and since the last 44 years, the Association has been synonymous with recognizing and honouring the achievements of electronics/IT Hardware manufacturing (ESDM) companies in India.
The Awards' Panel of Judges comprises of experts from the industry, government and institutions supporting the electronics industry, and the ELCINA is today an institution catalysing the growth of electronics hardware.
"It is indeed a proud moment for the Defsys family, as we have always fostered a culture of excellence and this recognition is a true testament to our company's hard work, exemplary vision and belief in supreme quality servicing and innovation. We are thrilled to have been bestowed with these illustrious honours, and our only aim is to fly higher than ever in the years to come," said Samar Bhargava, Executive Director of Defsys.
Defsys solutions is a leading Indian systems integration company and a globally renowned multinational with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. It has over 170 employees across four locations with group businesses including civil Aviation MROs and Technical Service and has over the years won many accolades and one of its most notable recent achievements includes being honoured with the 'Best SEZ MSME in the Engineering Category' Award at the EPCES Export Awards 2020.
Defsys Solutions Private Limited (Defsys), established in 2007 at Bangalore, is a leading Indian Defence Integrated Systems company committed to providing a total solution from concept to realization, with high quality and reliable products. It is one of the fastest growing Defence MSMEs in the country.
With over 170 employees across four locations with group businesses including civil Aviation MROs and Technical Services, Defsys has successfully executed a large number of defence projects for Indian Defence and Aerospace customers like Indian Army, Indian Air force, HAL, DRDO and other DPSUs.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor