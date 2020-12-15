Defsys Solutions honoured with two prestigious ELCINA Awards for Excellence in Exports, Research & Development

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Defsys Solutions announces that it has been conferred with the First prize for Excellence in Exports and Second prize for Research & Development at the ELCINA Awards 2020, held by the Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA).

The esteemed Award Distribution Ceremony was held in ELCINA House at Okhla Industrial Estate, New Delhi on the 11th of December 2020 and was graced by leading industry stalwarts and pioneers.

The ELCINA Awards were instituted by the Electronic Industries Association of India in 1976 and since the last 44 years, the Association has been synonymous with recognizing and honouring the achievements of electronics/IT Hardware manufacturing (ESDM) companies in India.

The Awards' Panel of Judges comprises of experts from the industry, government and institutions supporting the electronics industry, and the ELCINA is today an institution catalysing the growth of electronics hardware.

"It is indeed a proud moment for the Defsys family, as we have always fostered a culture of excellence and this recognition is a true testament to our company's hard work, exemplary vision and belief in supreme quality servicing and innovation. We are thrilled to have been bestowed with these illustrious honours, and our only aim is to fly higher than ever in the years to come," said Samar Bhargava, Executive Director of Defsys.

Defsys solutions is a leading Indian systems integration company and a globally renowned multinational with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. It has over 170 employees across four locations with group businesses including civil Aviation MROs and Technical Service and has over the years won many accolades and one of its most notable recent achievements includes being honoured with the 'Best SEZ MSME in the Engineering Category' Award at the EPCES Export Awards 2020.

Defsys Solutions Private Limited (Defsys), established in 2007 at Bangalore, is a leading Indian Defence Integrated Systems company committed to providing a total solution from concept to realization, with high quality and reliable products. It is one of the fastest growing Defence MSMEs in the country.

With over 170 employees across four locations with group businesses including civil Aviation MROs and Technical Services, Defsys has successfully executed a large number of defence projects for Indian Defence and Aerospace customers like Indian Army, Indian Air force, HAL, DRDO and other DPSUs.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)