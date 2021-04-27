Delhi based young entrepreneur, Parag Kaushik features on the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List

You would like to read
- Renowned Ayurveda proponent Acharya Manish emphasises on developing immunity with Ayurveda
- Shubham Sharma, the founder of Heylin Spark in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list
- Nandita Munshaw appointed as new chairperson of FICCI FLO Ahmedabad Chapter
- Labcube Mana Arogya Ayush - Immunity Booster Shots
- Teamonk Global launches four unique variants of Ayurveda Green Tea
New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): On his prolific journey towards bringing a modern spin on the traditional concept of Ayurveda, Parag Kaushik, Co-Founder of Upakarma Ayurveda, has figured on the prestigious Forbes Asia 30 under 30 list.
Hailing from a humble, service class family, Parag has charted his remarkable growth by establishing and scaling what is now an Ayurveda power brand in India. Winning the coveted Forbes Asia Award and receiving a Letter of Appreciation from the FICCI Ayush Committee are continued testaments to his unmatched skills and excellence.
What makes this feat even more special is that Parag is the only winner this year representing an Ayurveda brand. This win is indicative of the world's awakening to the power of Ayurveda in the unprecedented age of COVID-19.
The Forbes Asia 30 under 30 list recognizes bright and innovative young individuals who have made a mark in their respective industries. This year, it celebrates people who have persisted and prospered in the face of grave uncertainty.
"It is an ecstatic feeling to represent Indian Ayurvedic Community on the Asia Pacific level, especially when the whole world is counting on Ayurveda to fight this current pandemic situation," said Parag Kaushik, Co-Founder, Upakarma Ayurveda. "We, at Upakarma Ayurveda, are glad to have contributed to the well being of people during these tough times and we aim to do it globally with our recent expansion in the USA, UAE and Middle East," he adds.
Parag Kaushik along with his brother, Vishal Kaushik, founded Upakarma Ayurveda in the year 2017. They both set out on this entrepreneurial journey with a vision to give a contemporary twist to the traditional wisdom of Ayurveda. With the combined experience of marketing management, and product development, they embarked on a journey of entrepreneurship, where they started everything from scratch as being 1st generation entrepreneurs.
The brand is growing on 100 percent year-on-year rise in its revenues for the last 3 years, and has held a strong foothold in the immunity building products category since the last year.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor