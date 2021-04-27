Delhi based young entrepreneur, Parag Kaushik features on the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): On his prolific journey towards bringing a modern spin on the traditional concept of Ayurveda, Parag Kaushik, Co-Founder of Upakarma Ayurveda, has figured on the prestigious Forbes Asia 30 under 30 list.

Hailing from a humble, service class family, Parag has charted his remarkable growth by establishing and scaling what is now an Ayurveda power brand in India. Winning the coveted Forbes Asia Award and receiving a Letter of Appreciation from the FICCI Ayush Committee are continued testaments to his unmatched skills and excellence.

What makes this feat even more special is that Parag is the only winner this year representing an Ayurveda brand. This win is indicative of the world's awakening to the power of Ayurveda in the unprecedented age of COVID-19.

The Forbes Asia 30 under 30 list recognizes bright and innovative young individuals who have made a mark in their respective industries. This year, it celebrates people who have persisted and prospered in the face of grave uncertainty.

"It is an ecstatic feeling to represent Indian Ayurvedic Community on the Asia Pacific level, especially when the whole world is counting on Ayurveda to fight this current pandemic situation," said Parag Kaushik, Co-Founder, Upakarma Ayurveda. "We, at Upakarma Ayurveda, are glad to have contributed to the well being of people during these tough times and we aim to do it globally with our recent expansion in the USA, UAE and Middle East," he adds.

Parag Kaushik along with his brother, Vishal Kaushik, founded Upakarma Ayurveda in the year 2017. They both set out on this entrepreneurial journey with a vision to give a contemporary twist to the traditional wisdom of Ayurveda. With the combined experience of marketing management, and product development, they embarked on a journey of entrepreneurship, where they started everything from scratch as being 1st generation entrepreneurs.

The brand is growing on 100 percent year-on-year rise in its revenues for the last 3 years, and has held a strong foothold in the immunity building products category since the last year.

