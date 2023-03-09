Design your Destiny, a self-help finance book launched in Mumbai, India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI/PNN): Anirudh Gupta is happy to announce the launch of his new self-help finance book, Design your Destiny, which is available online starting 3rd March 2023. This book is an essential guide for anyone seeking to take control of their finances and achieve financial independence.

In India, financial literacy is a major issue, with a large percentage of the population lacking basic financial knowledge and skills. According to a survey conducted by the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), only 24% of Indian adults are financially literate. This lack of financial literacy significantly impacts people's lives as they struggle to manage their finances and make informed financial decisions.

Design your Destiny is a comprehensive and practical guide covering many financial topics, including budgeting, saving, investing, debt management, and more. The book is written in clear and accessible language, making it easy for readers to understand and apply the principles to their own lives.

"Financial literacy is a critical life skill often overlooked in India, and our book is designed to fill this gap. We believe that our book will help readers take control of their finances and achieve their financial goals," said Anirudh Gupta.

One of the key themes of the book is the importance of starting to invest carefully. With India's young population and growing economy, the potential for wealth creation through investing is significant. The book highlights the benefits of investing in mutual funds, which are an attractive option for many Indian investors due to being diversified and professional management. It highlights attitudes and strategies to preserve and manage wealth.

The forewords for "Design your Destiny" have been given by industry stalwarts, including Motilal Oswal, MD, Motilal Oswal group of Companies, Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman- Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates, and Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda.

In his foreword, Oswal said, "One of my favourite lines in the book is 'Focus on what is in your control.' This is a critical concept for anyone looking to take control of their financial future."

Haribhakti mentioned, "Anirudh has written an excellent self-help book on financial planning and personal investment. The book is packed with practical advice and insights that will help readers achieve their financial goals."

Sabnavis said, "I'm sure that as a reader, most of the questions you may have on savings will be answered in this book. The book is an essential guide for anyone looking to take control of their finances and achieve financial independence."

Amisha Vora, Chairperson and Managing Director, Prabhudas Lilladher Group, released the book at a launch event at Indian Merchant Chambers on the 3rd of March, 2023; several well-known financial experts and members of the media graced that.

Attendees had the opportunity to meet the author, get a signed copy of the book, and learn more about personal finance.

Design your Destiny is available for purchase online at Notion Press. For more information, please visit (https://notionpress.com/read/design-your-destiny)

Anirudh Gupta is a Wealth Management expert with over 18 years of experience in the financial Services industry. He is a frequent speaker at conferences and events and has been featured in multiple publications like Businessworld, Dainik Bhaskar, and Entrepreneur India. Anirudh Gupta is passionate about financial education and entrepreneurship.

