Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ever since PM Narendra Modi announced "100 Smart Cities Mission" there has been a buzz about smart cities, especially Dholera Greenfield Smart City and according to Meenakshi Khurana, MD, SmartHomes Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. this city has all the potential to become a "Trillion Dollar Baby" because of mega project level developments are happening in Dholera Smart City which is strategically located on DMIC corridor.

DMIC will be 1504 kms and it will cover several states including UP, Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. 8 new Industrial Regions are to be developed along with DMIC among which Dholera SIR is going to be one of the largest Smart and Sustainable Greenfield Industrial City in making and that is how Dholera adds a special value to DMIC.

1426 hectares of land is reserved for Airport in Navagam Village of Dholera Taluka. A special purpose company DIACL is to look after the airport work. AAI has already prepared Feasibility Report, DPR and EIA based on which all the required NOC's and in-principle approvals have already been obtained for the Airport.

Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway tender has been assigned by NHAI and work is to commence now. NHAI is targeting expressway work to get completed in 24 months.

Master Planning of Dholera SIR is done by Halcrow. AECOM has done designing and is completely responsible for implementing trunk infrastructure including roads, drainage etc. Wipro is hired as ICT consultants and companies like IBM and CISCO are hired for implementing technology.

Starting from forming a legislative framework, a regional development authority DSIRDA was formed which further designed Town Planning 1 - 6 Schemes. Total area is 920 sq kms comprising of 22 villages of Dholera Taluka. Government has taken up TP Schemes practice to be developed in three phases.

Dholera Greenfield Smart City a "Trillion Dollar Baby" and how it will add value to the economy of the country?

In next 2 decades the entire land of Dholera Smart City will be valued at approx a trillion dollar! From almost nil in land value to a trillion dollar real estate asset in 3 decades since 2010 it will be a commendable story.

Every year the infrastructural development is happening in Dholera and that is adding value to the land of Dholera year by year. Today the average value of land/sub plot sold in the projects inside and outside SIR is in the range of Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 per square meter.

In next 20 years, the company expect that the land appreciates to the today's rate of land in Ahmedabad which is around Rs. 2 Lakh per sq meter on an average and the company apply today's rate of Ahmedabad to Dholera Smart City's developable area of 420 square kms inside SIR and 100 square kms approx on the border and outside SIR, then the total 520 square kms will be valued at more than 1 trillion USD.

SmartHomes has big plans for Dholera. SmartHomes currently has 80 plus Land Parcels and projects inside and outside Dholera SIR. The company has land parcels in Residential, Commercial and Industrial Zone. Company has many more projects in pipeline and all projects inside Dholera SIR will be RERA complaint.

SmartHomes is constantly procuring land inside and outside Dholera SIR. The company plans to develop more than 2000 acres in Residential, Industrial and Commercial Projects in times to come. Simultaneously, SmartHomes is creating a network of HNI Indians and NRI Investors who want to invest in Dholera SIR and are interested to multiply their wealth by investing in land in Dholera SIR. SmartHomes has come up with a Joint Venture models where investors can invest in the projects with SmartHomes and become strategic investment partners.

Ms. Meenakshi Khurana, MD, SmartHomes Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. which is the pioneer in Dholera Real Estate market as technically most advanced and innovative developers & builders.

SmartHomes Infrastructure: SmartHomes Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. entered the Dholera market 6 years back and now is one of the leading and most innovative developers of Dholera SIR. SmartHomes Infrastructure owns huge land parcels & multiple projects in Dholera Smart City. Smart Homes is focusing on developing projects in TP 1, TP 2 and 11 sub TPs of Dholera SIR which will be on both side of Express Highway near Airport and on the border of Dholera SIR.

Smart Homes mainly deals in Commercial, Industrial and Residential Land and Projects.

These are my personal views based on my own research and experience of working in Dholera for last 6 years. Views may vary from person to person so kindly do not form any opinion without doing your own research or due diligence.

