'Dilli Darlings' fame Deepshikha Lungani to feature in MX Players' next web series

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI/ThePRTree): Actress, model, entrepreneur and influencer Deepshikha Lungani, who rose to fame with Zee TV's 'Dilli Darlings', will be soon seen in MX Players' upcoming web series which is based on social-mental health.
The series will also feature actors Riya Sen, Kainaat Arora, Shiny Dixit and Minisha Lamba.
Deepshikha is a fitness freak by nature and never misses her workouts. She was also known as the glam gun of 'Dilli Darlings' and was the second runner-up of the show. She has also crowned with Glammonn Mrs India as well as Mrs Best Fitness Diva in 2017. She is known for her fashion choice and style sense, inspiring many on and off the internet.
Speaking about her MX player project, she says, "I have always been inclined towards working on subjects with social causes and strong messages in return. When this project came to me, I was super happy and excited. Sharing a screen with such well-known actors is a matter of fortune. I'm looking forward to people seeing this and hearing their feedback."
Being the eye-catching model that she is, Deepshikha and her style have been an inspiration for many people and serve as motivation for the younger generations to work not on only their looks and receptions but also on the way they carry themselves.
She always mentions how fashion has played a very important role in her life. This has always been her hobby and it gives her immense joy that she has actually made her passion into her career.
She feels glad and appreciated, willing to work harder and gain more experience so that she can keep winning more important titles alongside being a positive influencer.
This story is provided by ThePRTree.
