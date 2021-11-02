Directed by Rampguru Sambita Bose, Alee Club 23rd Miss & Mr Teen India 2021 - grand finale held on 29th October 2021

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI/PNN): The oldest running pageant for Teenagers, which has also conferred its name into LIMCA BOOK OF NATIONAL RECORDS, witnesses huge appreciation not only from the contestants and applicants but also from their parents who come along with their children and support them to be the part of the 23 years old legacy of Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India.

The era of teenage came into existence with Alee Club when its unique ideology of organizing the only pageant for teenagers in 1997, i.e. Boys and Girls between 13 - 19 years of age on one stage. The whole concept was unique in its own kind as Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India was the first one to remove the height bar in a national pageant as it has been believed by the Show Director Rampguru Sambita Bose that the entertainment industry has a wide range of opportunities for every individual and should not only been restricted to beauty and looks.

Rampguru Sambita Bose added, "There is a need of specific character in a specific role, and anyone can fit into that role if he or she meets the requirement."

The unique concept of removing the Height Bar and giving an opportunity to every deserving teenager to showcase its talent gained its popularity in no time, and with passing years Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India has been providing the biggest platform to teenagers from where they can achieve their dreams and make a successful career in acting and modelling.

Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India, with its uniquely designed concept and with the foresightedness of Rampguru Sambita Bose, has now successfully provided a big number of talents not only in Bollywood but has covered all the regional film industries as well such as Telegu, Ollywood, Bangla, Punjabi film industries. The Participants of Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India are given such extensive professional training by rampguru Sambita Bose, which helps them to stand apart from the crowd and are able to make their own identity and career in the fastest growing industry of Acting and Modelling.

The Star Achievers of Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India have made Alee Club, and their guru Sambita Bose proud by working with all the major Television Channels like Colors, Sony, Star TV, MTV, PTC Punjabi, Channel V etc. besides this have also covered and walked in renowned fashion weeks such as Lakme Fashion Week (LFW), Amazon Fashion Week, Blenders Pride Magical Moments etc.

The training and the grooming given by the show director Ramp Guru Sambita Bose make the students unstoppable from achieving their names in the Modeling and Acting who are also now successfully working with big names of the Bollywood industry like Cinestar Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Mahesh Babu, Arun Vijay, Bollywood Playback Singers like Badshah, B Praak etc.

Every year thousands of teenagers across the nation wait for the auditions of the star-studded and the national record holder pageant for teenagers, and like every year, Alee Club conducted auditions in 15 different cities across the nation where participants from more than 100 neighbouring cities took part with all the enthusiasm and spark to compete for the oldest running title of Alee Club 23rd Miss & Mr Teen India 2021.

The registration process of Alee Club 23rd Miss & Mr Teen India commenced from the official website of alee club, i.e. (https://www.aleeclub.net) and the auditions were completed in the month of August and September across different cities.

Young Boys and Girls between 13 - 19 years of age appeared in huge numbers and mesmerized Rampguru Sambita Bose and other jury members with their performances in the city auditions, after which they were to get shortlisted for the Semi Finale Round.

After successfully conducting the 15 city tour, it was time to shortlist only a few for the semi finale round, which was then conducted on 5th October 2021 at the Radisson Blu, a five-star hotel in Delhi. The Semi-Finalists were in full energy and were accompanied with their parents, who were in full support of their children, having hopes and dreams to see their own child win the title of Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India 2021. The Semi Finale was judged by the Show Director Rampguru Sambita Bose, Cinestar Stefy Patel, MTV Super Model Swapna Priyadarsini, Model & Actor Rohit Raghhav.

After critically observing and scrutinizing the teenagers it was very difficult for the jury members to select the top 60 from across the nation. The moment of joy and happiness was waiting for the only few and were just one step closer in making their dreams into reality.

Finally, the Finalist of Alee Club, 23rd Miss & Mr Teen India 2021 came for the very first day on 20th October 2021 at their training venue, where their journey began with a Grand Evolutionary Welcome. This 23rd Season of Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India 2021 was announced to an #EVOLUTION where the reality series of the 9 days of excitements will be released on the youtube channel.

(https://www.youtube.com/thesilverscreens)

The Finalists of Alee Club 23rd Miss and Mr Teen India underwent extensive training and grooming by Show Director Rampguru Sambita Bose and had some big names in her team such as MTV Super Model Swapna Priyadarsini, Actor Dia Singh, Model Jasmine Verma. The Nine days were focused on transforming the teenage finalists and evolving them completely so that they are able to compete for the title in the Grand Finale with the best of their capabilities and step down from the stage with the better versions of themselves.

After the 9 days of complete transformation, the finalists were now all set to compete for the Title and showcase their Talent in the star-studded Grand Finale, which was held on 29th October in Delhi which was judged and appreciated by Cinestar Yuvika Chaudhary, Shahbaaz Khan, Ashmit Patel, Stefy Patel, Ollywood Star Archita Sahu and the show director Rampguru Sambita Bose.

The esteemed panel of the jury was overwhelmed with the welcome they received where Cinestar Yuvika Chaudhary mentioned that she really liked the grand stage setup for the finalists to showcase their talent and also praised the professionally managed system under the guidance of Sh. M.M Mehta, the Honorary President Alee Club.

Mr Shahbaaz Khan added that he has been associated with the Alee club for more than a decade now and has seen finalists achieving their names in the industry after this contest. Actor Ashmit Patel praised the Alee Club and said that he has seen how the personality of the finalists changes drastically after the training and grooming sessions by Rampguru Sambita Bose and is proud to be associated with Alee Club for many years.

Cinestar Stefy Patel became emotional and nostalgic as she started her own journey from Alee Club, and she said that she believes that Alee Club is one such turning point in the life of the Finalists who then can achieve their dreams. Ollywood Star Archita Sahu was overwhelmed with love received from Alee Club and praised the efforts and the pageant.

After a series of rounds and critical analysis of the Finalists who were grilled by the mind-boggling questions and the Jury was in a difficult situation to select the next Alee Club 23rd Miss & Mr Teen India 2021. The moment was seized when the final results were calculated, and the Jury Locked their decisions. It was the time to unveil the most deserving top 3 boys and top 3 girls, and the eyes of the nation were waiting to know it.

As there was complete silence in the crowd and the heartbeats of the Top 5 racing faster, the announcement was an ice breaker that gave the crown its true successor.

Anoushka Chauhan from Noida, Uttar Pradesh was announced the Alee Club 23rd Miss Teen India 2021, and Divyansh Sonwal from Prayagraj bagged the title of Alee Club 23rd Mr Teen India 2021.

Alee Club Miss Teen India 1st Runner Up 2021 was awarded to Manya Rana from Delhi, and Alee Club Mr Teen India 1st Runner Up 2021 became Love Chaudhary from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

2nd Runner Up for Alee Club 23rd Miss Teen India 2021 was given to Bhushita Ahuja from Delhi & 2nd Runner Up for Alee Club 23rd Mr Teen India 2021 was T Lakshman from Bengaluru.

In the end, the show director Rampguru Sambita Bose with an emotional note, expressed her gratitude to every parent who was a part of this beautiful and never forgetting journey and congratulated all the winners.

