Diwali indulgence with Diwali hampers this year

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Diwali is the time to exchange gifts and greetings with your loved ones. Post-pandemic, it is so good to see the festivities back with full swing. To celebrate Diwali, we can see the gifting season around and we certainly can't miss the launch of Diwali hampers from L'opera and Comfort by Cafe delhi heights.

L'Opera Launches Diwali Products 2022

Diwali is a time for joy, celebrations and prosperity. Throughout the festivities there are gifts exchanged and love shared in abundance. Skies and hearts both are lit up with lights and hopes of a better future. So, in light of the season, L'Opera this year has curated a beautiful range of glittering hampers suited best to the occasion, in addition to its signature baskets and boxes, for gifting. Laurent Samandari, the CEO and Co-founder of L'Opera, who personally oversaw the preparation of this year's Diwali collection said, "Green, lavender and peach, ornated with elegant gold and silver recall the purity of the celebration and the elegance of the brand." L'Opera has also introduced a line of new leather baskets and hexagonal boxes in the most elegant colours along with rich wooden trays to complement its signature delicacies."

Amit Kumar, Chef at L'Opera adds, "Our selection of gift hampers with the vast range of tea-cakes, biscuits, pralines, preserves, colourful dragees, flavourful teas and the mouth-watering macarons of L'Opera complemented with traditional dry nuts will certainly make this year's Diwali an unforgettable one."

So, this Diwali, do walk in into any L'Opera outlet to feel the magic in the air and joy in your hearts.

Price - Rs 500 onwards

Available at - All L'opera stores

Diwali Goodness From Bakehouse Comfort by Cafe Delhi Heights

It takes fresh bread, buttery croissant & a creamy slice of cake to make one happy! Taking Comfort to a new pitch is Delhi's new Bakehouse - COMFORT BAKEHOUSE BY CAFE DELHI HEIGHTS. Helmed by Gunjan Batra from the house of the city's most flavourful & fun brand: CAFE DELHI HEIGHTS. A brand known to have pioneered the cafe culture in the country has always delivered the best of food with the fresh taste & ingredients to its patrons. Comfort Bakehouse reliably turns out aromatic loaves of naturally leavened Sourdough, croissants, vegan breads, cookies that you crave on a daily basis. This Diwali Comfort Bakehouse by Cafe Delhi Heights has created Gifting hampers which are Global hampers deriving inspirations from the different parts of the world. From Lebanese Grazing tray to Mexican grazing tray - these trays have specially curated delicacies doing justice to their names like Falafel, Hummus, Lavash pita bread, Marinated olive to Lebanese, Nachos, Pineapple salsa, Baked beans, tacos shell etc to Mexican and more. These trays comes as quick solutions for your house parties. There are tempting Dessert trays which carries from Sweet /mega tray to sweet Medium tray to crates in different sizes to hampers which have varieties of Breads, sour dough, cookies, cakes and more. Gunjan Batra says Diwali is the time to spread happiness and goodness, and we are spreading the baked love.

Starting from Rs. 800 onwards

For orders reach out to 9711164033

Available at all Cafe Delhi Heights outlets as well.

