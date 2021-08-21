DNC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd continues expansion in the Middle East, opens its regional headquarters in Dubai and Oman

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI/ThePRTree): Strong construction growth in Oman has been driven in large part by focused infrastructure spending with the government offering a host of opportunities in its development of infrastructure megaprojects in recent years.

"The country is still developing, so all projects which are vital to expanding infrastructure and catering to population growth are vital," Dirishala Naresh Chowdary, Managing Director for DNC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd says.

"These are the projects that will go ahead regardless of the economic situation," he added.

Road, developing of tourism villages, hotels, resorts and rail links in particular have benefitted from the infrastructure push, with road upgrades facilitating the flow of traffic in line with the solar park, is expected to drive construction growth and enhance spin-off expansion along the entire value chain -- from producers of raw materials to value-added manufacturing facilities.

Infrastructure is important for faster economic growth of the country. Adequate infrastructure in the form of road and railway transport system, ports, power, airports and their efficient working is also needed for integration of the country's economy with other economies of the world.

DNC Infra Projects is one of the top 10 and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It is evolving to one of the top engineering & infrastructure company names in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects and now expanding its operations to Oman.

The capital projects and infrastructure industry confronts a perilous market landscape in Oman. Public and private sector organizations were already challenged by sharply falling oil prices when Covid -19 struck, forcing many projects to be cancelled or temporarily placed on hold.

As the region emerges from lockdown, strategic priorities have started to change, hence we DNC Infra are stepping into the market to look for "shovel ready" projects, which deliver the maximum economic and social impact more rapidly, he added.

Mining industry is another area which DNC Infra is eyeing, although numerous quarrying and mining operations are underway. Oman's mineral resources are still relatively untapped, with large deposits of metals and industrial minerals waiting to be unearthed. OMAN is the second-largest country in the GCC with excellent geology exposure containing both metallic and non-metallic minerals, he added.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)