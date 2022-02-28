Dotgo launches Universal RCS at Mobile World Congress 2022

Barcelona [Spain], February 28 (ANI/PR Newswire): Dotgo®, a Gupshup company, and leading provider of Rich Communication Services (RCS) and RCS business messaging (RBM) solutions, announced the launch of (https://dotgo.com/rbm-exclusive-solutions/universal-rcs) Dotgo Universal RCS™at Mobile World Congress 2022, Barcelona.

The launch expands RCS to iPhone and other non-RCS devices, providing global brands the ability to reach more customers with engaging rich media mobile messaging solutions, including video, audio, and enhanced security features.

There are (https://www.bankmycell.com/blog/how-many-phones-are-in-the-world) 6.64 billionsmartphone users in the world today. RCS is currently used globally on 1.2 billion devices, by 500 million monthly active users. RBM enables brands to send rich and interactive messages with images, GIFs, videos, and carousels, along with suggested replies and suggested actions to customers, from a verified sender id, with a trust mark. However, its reach is currently limited to Android devices with an RCS client, inhibiting businesses from reaching consumers using iPhones or other Android devices without an RCS capable client. Dotgo's Universal RCS Solution enables businesses to overcome this barrier and send RCS messages to everyone.

For non-RCS device users, the solution automatically sends an SMS with a link to an RCS experience on the browser. With this, Dotgo is empowering businesses to deliver a rich communication experience to all their customers, increasing user engagement across the board. This innovative solution supports the complete suite of RCS features: including rich media such as images, video, carousels, along with suggested actions/replies and user-initiated messages, enabling 2-way conversational experiences. Users can see the trust mark, the verification details, and access the Bot Store to discover and engage with other brands.

"Dotgo's Universal RCS solution delivers an RCS business messaging experience to all iPhone and Android users. By extending the reach of RCS to iPhones, we are accelerating the transformation of business messaging from plain transactions and notifications on SMS, to rich 2-way conversational experiences," said Surinder Singh Anand, CTO, Dotgo. "The solution is designed to ensure a seamless enablement of Universal RCS capability for any RCS agent, avoiding additional development costs or delays. With this innovative offering, brands can reach many more consumers - increasing the impact of their RCS campaigns and improving the ROI of their RCS investments."

Mobilesquared, a global leader in independent mobile market intelligence, estimates the global RCS market size to grow to USD 4.4 billion by 2025, clocking a CAGR of 143.27 per cent. "RCS has the potential to become one of the biggest and richest engagement platforms in the world, with rich business messaging set to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars within 10-15 years. As the ecosystem evolves, we expect a large percentage of customer marketing, commerce and support to shift to RCS over the next few years," said Nick Lane, Founder & Chief Insight Analyst, Mobilesquared.

Dotgo also launched a whitepaper on '(https://dotgo.com/whitepapers/how-is-rcs-revolutionizing-business-messaging) How RCS is revolutionizing business messaging', detailing RCS trends, challenges, and recommendations to help brands implement conversational messaging and customer engagement strategies using RBM. (https://dotgo.com/whitepapers/how-is-rcs-revolutionizing-business-messaging) Click here to read.

"Though SMS has become ubiquitous in our lives, it hasn't kept pace with advancements in mobile technologies. It's an opportune time for SMS to evolve into a next-gen communications channel, with industry leaders like Dotgo pushing the boundaries of innovation in RCS and RBM solutions," said Dario Betti, CEO, Mobile Ecosystem Forum. "Already we see RCS actively used in over 1.2 billion devices with over 450 million users, and this is just the tip of the iceberg. RCS is bound to see exponential growth over the next couple of years."

Dotgo®, a Gupshup company, is a global leader in RCS. Dotgo is the provider of the Bot Store®, world's first and largest directory of RCS bots, Dotgo MaaP, RichOTP®, RichSMS™, and the RBM Hub. Dotgo is a Google partner and a member of the Mobile Ecosystem Forum. Visit (https://www.dotgo.com). Gupshup enables better business-to-customer interactions through conversational engagement, powering over 6 billion messages per month. With Gupshup, 44,000 businesses have made conversations an integral part of their customer engagement success. Visit (https://www.gupshup.io)

