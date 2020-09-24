Dr. Manjiri Bakre awarded 'Health Tech Innovator of the Year'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Manjiri Bakre, Founder & CEO OncoStem Diagnostics, was awarded 'Health Tech Innovator of the Year' by ET Healthworld - Intelligent Health & Tech awards 2020.

ET Healthworld.com's Intelligent Health & Tech Awards 2020 (IHTA) honours hard work, innovation and excellence of healthcare-focused AI & Tech enterprises and individuals across 30 plus categories in a number of functional areas like telemedicine services, m-health applications and medical device innovation.

It provides a platform to the game changers, innovators and achievers of AI & Tech companies, who have shown exemplary performance and have aided the growth of the healthcare industry, to claim their fame and inspire others to outshine them. Screening of applications was conducted by KPMG and some of the jury members were Dr Atul Mohan Kochhar, CEO, NABH; Dr Girdhar J Gyani, (Jury Chair), Director General, Association of Healthcare Providers India; Rakesh Mishra, Director, CSIR-CCMB Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India and others.

"I am extremely happy to receive this award and to be recognized by a prestigious platform like ET Healthworld. At OncoStem,we have always believed that technology has the potential to redefine cancer care and treatment. Our AI based prognostic test has helped a number early stage breast cancer patients avoid over treatment of cancer. This recognition further strengthens our commitment towards customizing breast cancer treatment by allowing low-risk patients to avoid chemotherapy," said Dr Manjiri Bakre, while commenting on the award.

OncoStem's CanAssist Breast is a prognostic test for early-stage hormone receptor positive breast cancer patients. It makes customized treatment possible by analysing the patients tumor in depth and providing a patient specific report. CanAssist Breast categorizes patients based on the risk of cancer recurrence clearly as either 'low or high' with no grey area in between.

This clear distinction of patients based on risk of cancer recurrence allows doctors to devise treatment plans that are in tune with the prognosis, maintaining a balance between the benefits and side effects. Patients who are at low risk of relapse can potentially avoid chemotherapy and its associated side-effects while patients who are at high risk of relapse would benefit from the addition of chemotherapy to their treatment regimen.

OncoStem Diagnostics develops innovative multi-marker prognostic tests to enable personalized treatment of cancer patients. OncoStem was founded by Dr Manjiri Bakre in 2011.

OncoStem's 'CanAssist Breast' is an innovative, cost-effective test that can help clinicians to plan tailor-made treatment for each breast cancer patient based on tumor biology. The risk of cancer recurrence is dependent on tumor type, stage, and on the biology of each patient's tumor. \

'CanAssist-Breast' determines the proteomic fingerprint of the tumor. This information is then used by OncoStem's proprietary machine learning-based algorithm that stratifies patients as 'low or high' risk for cancer recurrence. Patients classified as 'high-risk' would have a greater probability of cancer recurring than those classified as low-risk. This will guide clinicians in planning treatment and help patients in understanding the prognosis of their disease.

OncoStem is currently working on similar tests for other subtypes of breast cancer and ovarian cancer. OncoStem has raised approximately USD 9 million in funding from Sequoia Capital and Artiman Ventures.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)