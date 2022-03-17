Dr Pratayksha of Yamunanagar Introduces newest weight loss extracts

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/TPT): The founder of Shree Skin Care, Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj recently introduced new slimming extracts for obese people struggling with weight loss with a safe and non-surgical weight-loss treatment.
The Doctor, for his immense contribution to the world of health and fitness, was also awarded the 'World's Fastest Weight Loss Expert' by London's World Book of Record, 2022. Dr Pratyaksha has also been recognized as one of the best experts for his research and achievements in the field of fitness.
The newly launched extracts are meticulously formulated keeping in the mind every aspect of the patient's health be it their medical health conditions, age factor, human habitat, and their choices regarding flavours. Apart from this, Dr Pratyaksha and his Skin Care & Slimming Centre are widely recognized because of their commitment to providing an exceptional quality of obesity management and medical care with an efficient, knowledgeable, and caring staff in a pleasant and relaxing environment.
Talking about his vision, the founder of Shree Skin Care Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj stated, "Obesity has afflicted people as a result of the increase of high-calorie foods, which now make up the majority of what we consume on a daily basis. As a result, more people are acquiring various health problems, for instance, diabetes, hypertension, slowed metabolism, coronary heart disease, and even cancer. It is often said to tackle this problem through regular work-out, but since it is tough to keep up with exercising. People who are suffering through this problem can now make progress in their weight loss efforts without having to go under the knife through this treatment."
Due to his expertise in taking care of patients with weight issues, he is well known in India and abroad and has also been felicitated with gold medals twice for this. Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj, for his diligence, had been felicitated several honours and accolades that include 'Appreciation Certificate for Social Service' by the Haryana government, 'Best Slimming Products in India', by Tea Coffee Association of India, 'International Health Care Services & Excellence Award' and many more.
To know more: (www.shreeslimming.com)
This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)
