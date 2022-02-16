Driving the HR change, ReThink HR Conclave is back!

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/SRV): As companies are experiencing rapid change, business leaders foresee new ways to grow their organizations giving a rise to more strategic role for the HR leaders. From Analyzing what skills is required for the growth of company to proposing reskilling and upskilling of the current workforce.

Having said this, we at Sapphire Connect are proud to announce India's largest hybrid forum for HR leaders, innovators and practitioners titled the 2nd Annual ReThink HR Conclave 2022 centered on the theme "Rewrite, Reinvent, Redesign: The Future of HR". This conclave aims to bring the HR leaders together who are the driving forces for the various initiatives in their organizations together to discuss on how they are mapping talent to value; making the workforce more flexible; prioritizing strategic workforce planning, performance management, and reskilling; building an HR platform; and developing an HR tech ecosystem. This conclave is scheduled to be held on the 10th of March 2022 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai.

The ReThink HR Conclave 2022 will witness an exclusive one-of-its-kind-opportunity titled "Speed Connect" where recruitment agencies and universities strike a chord with a range of leading employment partners (organizations). They get an opportunity to show case their work and services through a pre-scheduled one-on-one meeting. Through this we aim to seek around 75+ Employment Partners and 150+ Recruitment Partners and 100+ Academic Partners.

The 2nd Annual ReThink HR Conclave 2022 is pleased to announce its proud partners, Monster.com - Talent Partner, UpGrad - Learning Partner, AON - Knowledge Partner, ZOHO - Associate Partner, Sapphire Human Solutions - People Partner, India Diversity Forum - Supporting Association. We are also proud to announce are Esteemed Advisory Board Members they are Animesh Kumar, President - HR & Transformation, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.; Dr C. Jayakumar, Executive Vice President & Head Corporate Human Resources (CHRO), Larsen & Toubro Limited; Prince Augustine, Group Human Capital & Leadership Development, Mahindra & Mahindra; Raj Raghavan, Senior Vice President & Head of Human Resources, Indigo Airlines; and Sandeep Batra, CHRO and Head Foundation, Lifestyle Retail.

The conclave will witness the presence of some great mind from the industry such as Kavita Dasan, Vice President - HR, ABP Network; Milind Apte, SVP HR, CEAT Tyres; Ganesh Chandan, Chief Human Resource Officer, Tata Projects; Rahul Maitra, Chief Human Resources Officer, Ambuja Cements; Joy Banerjee, Head - Human Resources, IL & FS; Reena Wahi, VP - HR, Tata Realty; Sanjay Chaturvedi, Head HR, Valvoline Cummins; and many more.

At the conclave the stalwarts will discuss on a wide range of challenges and their probable solutions as they touch upon various topics such as HR Leadership in the Future: 2022 and beyond; Shaping the Workforce: Buy, Borrow, Build, Bot and Base; Back to Human: Putting humans at the center of the employee experience; HR and D & I: A Human-Focused Partnership for Success; Tech Transformation: Disrupting HR to the Next Level; Cross-Training and Upskilling: Top goal for hiring teams and management and many more.

Talking about the Rethink HR Conclave, Rishi Kapoor, Business Head & Associate Partner, Sapphire Connect said, "Disruptive forces have bought in major changes in the future of work and are demanding innovative solutions as we face the new set of challenges. Yet there are major areas where the pace of change has yet to catch up with the new realities of business. ReThink HR Conclave is one such platform where we will seek the presence of India's top HR leaders gather together to discuss on the future of enterprise, workforce and how work gets done. We will also witness the union of the entire HR value chain together through our most exclusive engagement session titled 'Speed Connect'."

