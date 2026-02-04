PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) has appointed Druid Sport, the international sports marketing agency, as an official commercial representative for the Indian subcontinent, marking a significant step in the NFF's global commercial strategy. Under this new agreement, Druid Sport will support the development and commercialisation of regional sponsorship rights for Norway's national teams, creating opportunities for brands across India and the wider subcontinent to align with one of Europe's most progressive and high-potential football nations, featuring world-class players including global superstar striker Erling Haaland and team captain Martin Odegaard. With football fandom and digital consumption accelerating rapidly across the region, the commercial potential is substantial.

Norway's growing international profile has been further strengthened by the men's national team's electric qualifying campaign, recording eight victories and culminating in a resounding 4-1 win over Italy, securing Norway's first FIFA World Cup qualification in 28 years. Combined with accelerating football fandom and digital consumption across the Indian subcontinent, this momentum presents a compelling commercial platform for brands seeking association with elite international football at a moment of renewed relevance. With one of the world's largest and youngest sports audiences, the Indian subcontinent offers NFF partners a powerful platform to activate integrated campaigns, engage emerging football communities and build long-term brand equity through association around elite international football.

Druid Sport is a boutique international sports marketing agency with a strong track record of delivering cross-market partnerships for leading rightsholders. Already active across Asia, the agency will oversee NFF's regional commercial strategy in the Indian subcontinent, supported by an expanding on-ground presence designed to serve partners, seed new programmes and scale sustainable commercial growth. Diarmuid Crowley, Chief Executive Officer, Druid Sport, said: "We are extremely proud to partner with the Norwegian Football Federation at a moment of renewed momentum and growing global interest in Norwegian football. Our objective is to bring Norway's national teams closer to millions of fans across India and the wider subcontinent, while creating meaningful, long-term opportunities for leading brands to collaborate with one of Europe's most exciting football nations. Supported by the global profile of players such as Odegaard and Haaland, and with our operations now spanning key Asian markets, Druid Sport is uniquely positioned to unlock significant commercial value and deepen Norway's connection with audiences across this region."

Runar Pahr Andresen, Chief Marketing Officer, NFF, commented: "The Indian subcontinent represents one of the most exciting growth markets for global football. The scale, passion and commercial potential of this region, combined with Druid Sport's expertise, make this collaboration an important element of our international strategy. We are excited to expand our commercial presence, build strong brand partnerships, and deepen Norway's connection with fans across the region." Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875968/Druid_Sport_NFF_National_Team.jpg