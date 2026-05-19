NewsVoir New Delhi [India], May 19: Catch Salt and Spices, a popular brand of Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a leading FMCG conglomerate and multi business corporation, has announced the expansion of its Sprinkler portfolio with the launch of new-age seasonings and regionally inspired flavours. Marking a key step in evolving a legacy range that has long been synonymous with salt and pepper in Indian households, the expanded Catch Sprinkler range includes contemporary variants such as pizza pasta seasoning, chilli flakes, oregano, magic masala and mixed herbs along with regional offerings like Jeeravan (Poha Masala) and Podi Masala. With this move, the company is extending the sprinkler format into a wider seasoning platform designed for today's increasingly experimental and convenience-seeking consumer pan India.

The expanded Catch Sprinkler range is now available across general trade, modern retail and leading e-commerce and quick commerce platforms. The Sprinklers are available in unique HIPS containers that keep the salt/seasoning moisture-free, and the easy dispensing technique ensures a free flow of the seasoning on to the dishes. The bottles are easy to store and easy to use as table top dispensers. Catch is ambitiously strategizing to dominate the Indian Kitchen space with differentiated products that bring purity, taste and convenience as key drivers. The brand is making substantial investments in brand building (marketing), technology, innovation and R & D which will help the brand evolve to the needs of the consumer.

Speaking on the expansion, Mr Sandeep Ghosh, Business Head, Catch Salt & Spices, DS Group said, "At DS Group, we continuously track the evolving consumer behaviour to deliver products that combine convenience, quality and flavour innovation across major cities extending upto tier 3 markets. The expansion of the Catch Sprinkler range is a step towards building a more contemporary and versatile seasoning portfolio that blends national trends with strong regional relevance. As demand grows, DS Group is focused on scaling accessible formats that enhance everyday cooking experiences, strengthening Catch Salt & Spices' market leadership across India and reinforcing DS Group's focus on premium, value-added offerings."

India's food consumption landscape is witnessing a clear shift toward hygienic, packaged solutions and convenient formats. At the same time, consumers across metros as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets are increasingly experimenting with global cuisines while also embracing the regional flavours. The premiumisation trend in the category has further strengthened the growing demand for high-quality, easy-to-use food enhancers, positioning the Catch Sprinkler range as a relevant and scalable solution in the evolving market. The Catch brand was introduced by DS Group in 1987 with the launch of a revolutionary table-top Salt sprinkler and the brand has since grown to encapsulate the very essence of cooking which ranges from straight spices to myriad blends and pastes and wholes; across nine categories with more than 140 variants and 330 SKUs. Today Catch products are available in more than 7 lakh retail touchpoints through more than 1500 distributors nationwide. With the changing consumer buying behaviour, Catch Spices has thoroughly studied and capitalized on the evolving trends in modern trade, e-commerce including quick commerce to its advantage. Leveraging these platforms, the company has demonstrated exceptional growth, outperforming industry standards.

With a prominent brand ambassador such as Akshay Kumar, the brand has garnered widespread acclaim for its campaign "Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota." This positioning of "Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota" highlights the thought that food encompasses many emotions - memories, bonds, tradition, and values, bringing the brand closer to a consumer's daily life - beyond merely functional to an emotional connection. Leveraging the trends in the market, Catch Spices has increased its focus on digital marketing to cater to its consumers. The brand has also forged successful partnerships and initiatives to enhance market penetration, including co-promotion initiatives with consumer brands and trade loyalty programs.

About DS Group The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a one of the leading FMCG conglomerates and a Multi-Business Corporation with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Mouth Freshener, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Catch, Pulse, Pass Pass, Silver Pearls, Ksheer, Rajnigandha, Ovino, L'Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, LuvIt, Chingles, Golmol, Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O & M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC. DS Group has aligned its financial performance with global ESG priorities with the launch of a pioneering Double Materiality Assessment across all businesses. Further demonstrating its environmental leadership, the DS Group has a water positivity index at 1.8 across its business units in 30 locations of India.

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